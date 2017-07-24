Tweet A preview: Broner vs. Garcia

By Blake Chavez

Adrien "The Problem’ Broner is a four-division world title holder. Mikey Garcia is a three-division title holder. When they bump knuckles at The Barclays on July 29th, this writer sees it as a throwback fight very much akin to the first Leonard/Duran extravaganza. Sugar Ray was all the rage after firefights with Wilfredo Benitez and Thomas "Hit Man" Hearns. Ray got all the press clippings and hogged the limelight. Duran had labored in relative obscurity in a lighter weight division, and Roberto was infuriated that the world would not give him what he believed to be his just due. "Hands of Stone" had legendary skills, but was invisible to all but the feverish fans of the fight game. So Duran took his campaign for respect, and big money, to the people. Who will win? In 1980, Roberto was twenty-nine years old. It was time to make a statement or forever hold his peace. Duran dropped all semblance of etiquette and went caveman on Leonard and anyone that would listen. He called The Sugar-Man out and got paid. The fight made him a massive superstar. Had Roberto lost that first fight he well may have disappeared. He was too hungry to lose. Mikey Garcia is now twenty-nine years old as well. He’s labored in relative obscurity for years and fights in a lighter weight division than Broner. He was exiled for a full two and-a-half years, and though perhaps not infuriated, he’s been pretty well pissed off that people had kept him out of the Big Fight conversation despite his obvious skill set. The massive paydays had eluded him. This writer believes that Mikey is too damned hungry to lose to Adrien Broner, who himself is a limelight hog for the ages. Broner used to be able to fight his ass off. Mikey can still fight his ass off; it’s that simple folks. Broner has had his moments of truth; twice. Maidana and Porter both punked him in full view of the entire world. He tried to step up, but his mouth had written two checks that his ass couldn’t cash. Mikey has not yet experienced his moment of truth, but shall do so in July with Broner across the ring from him, most likely with Adrien getting his hair brushed by his huge daddy. Broner is a Sugar Ray flashy type, with power. Mikey is a hot-blooded Latino on a mission. Preparation and ability to execute shall be key to how the fight plays out. Broner has had thirty-five bouts and has went one hundred and ninety-nine rounds. Garcia has fought thirty-six times, banking one hundred and seventy-eight rounds. So both guys are experienced. Broner has the Big Fight experience edge in the ring as well as superior experience handling the Big Fight media frenzy and attendant hoopla that comes hand-in-glove with a mega-fight. This is important: Adrien has cashed many more big checks than Mikey, though Garcia has had a few healthy paydays before Arum put him on the shelf. The thing about the money is that both fighters view cash differently. Adrien sees cash as a means to jewelry, exotic cars, and hoes. It’s highly unlikely Broner has a robust investment portfolio, right? Mikey sees cash as a means to live well now as well as in the long years after retirement when lucrative purse monies will no longer be coming in. Broner sees cash as leverage with his half- dozen or so ’Baby-Mommas’. Mikey sees cash as an investment vehicle and financial security. When the going gets tough, and the fight waters get deep, it should be much easier for Mikey to bite down and pay the price for a financially secure retirement than it would be for Broner to dig down for that party money. Has Broner wasted his talent and is his gas tank now near empty? I believe so. Why? Because when you read reports of Broner out early in the morning doing ridiculous deeds it all adds up to a guy who is not disciplined and is his own worst enemy. Let me be clear: Broner is not out at classy charity events toasting with an occasional glass of champagne. Nope. Adrien is not even at a trendy nightspot peeping sophisticated ladies. The problem with "The Problem" is that he is exhibiting the behavior traits of an alcoholic. Only he and his team know for sure. Numerous reported incidents paint a picture that is worth a thousand words. Broner aint even out at "Da Club" Adrien is out at the bars, man. He’s a fixture at seedy bowling alley-type joints and wrong side of the tracks watering holes; and by many accounts he’s drinking. Hard. We all know how drinking/partying and fighting mix. For a pro boxer, sooner or later it turns to poison. Mando Ramos, the youngest lightweight champ of all time never fought past age twenty-five. Great guy, loved to party. Oscar De La Hoya? Oscar admits he left talent and money on the table for the night life. Ditto Julio Caesar Chavez Sr. Aaron Pryor? ’Nuff said. Broner acts the fool and then apologizes and repeatedly speaks of how he’s matured and is changing for personal and family reasons. Then a few days later he’s out at four in the morning getting his SUV cratered with ten bullet holes. The Vegas odds-makers are not ones to throw away money. The smart money at the sports betting dens have Mikey Garcia as a 5-1 favorite for a reason. Think about that.

These are the facts: Adrien Broner had talent, vast amounts of talent and an iron-chin. He had hand speed, quick feet and major power, and the networks fell in love with him. He was flashy and funny and silly. But Broner also made his name fighting midgets like Gavin Rees and Eloy Perez. He then just edged past a decrepit and utterly powerless Paulie Malinaggi. He then took brutal punishment against Maidana, and actually tried to quit during that bout. He then got owned by Porter, who churned through him like a hot knife through butter. But Broner remained dangerous, felling Porter with a massive left hook near the end of their bout. Let’s talk skills. Mikey has a text-book jab and is as fundamentally sound as anyone in the game. He is a master at fighting at the distance that most favors the tactics he’s employing at any given time in the fight. Garcia’s right hand is classic and supremely accurate. We’ll know after this fight if his power is all that he says and thinks it is. Mikey also is a terrific combination puncher, and although he’s not as fluid as the master of combinations--Canelo Alvarez--they are effective. Mikey has desire and that spells trouble. But though Mikey can box extremely well and his footwork is sweet, he does not possess excellent foot speed. He also does not possess excellent hand speed. Mikey is quite ring savvy and a smart guy period. He won’t get stupid in there. Conditioning will play a big role and Mikey is not known to fade, but we won’t know for sure until he faces his moment of truth should things get dicey. Mikey starts slow and so does Broner, but for different reasons. Mikey feels out his opponent like the consummate pro that he is. Broner gives a sense of holding off early in order to maintain his reserves to see his way through the late rounds. Broner is well-schooled in most aspects of the fight game. Nice quick jab. Swift left hook and a potent right hand. His footwork is superior to most in the game, but he gets into difficulty on the score cards when he waits around too long without initiating some action. After all the above is said and done, how can Broner win? The main question outside of his fight night condition is; is Adrein Broner still fast as hell? If he is, Mikey might be in trouble, because speed kills. The wild card is Mikey Garcia’s chin. He’s not been in the ring with a hitter like Broner or anyone else naturally bigger than himself. If he hits Broner and all he gets is a smile, the smart move would be to reboot and try to win on guile. But I believe Mikey is too hungry to reboot and try to sneak his way to victory. My gut tells me that at some early point in the bout, strategy and tactics get thrown out the window and ‘The Fight of the Decade’ breaks out. Last Word: Mikey Garcia comes from a fighting family that is like a factory for huevos. If you want to know if the Garcia’s are tough, all you have to do is YouTube his brother and trainer Robert Garcia’s fight with Diego Corrales. As quiet as it’s kept, that SOB was tough. Fernando Vargas also rolled tight with the Garcia clan and "Feroz" was 100% balls. So Mikey has a legacy to live up to and is beyond motivated to prove a point to, not only the world, but to himself. Though Broner is much bigger--he may enter the ring at nearly one hundred and sixty pounds-- and much stronger, I believe Mikey Garcia will put on a prime Roberto Duran-like showing at Barclays in a performance that dazzles the entire boxing landscape and crowns him as a mega-star. Blake "Racehorse" Chavez answers all of his emails: platinumpages@aol.com



