The Cauldron of Truth

Background: Boxing is sort of a cauldron when you consider what gets thrown in that sucker: crazy promotions, quirky refs, unfathomable judges, PED’s and most importantly- the boxers. Men and women who after all, throw headshots for a living.

Throw in Adrien Broner and Mikey Garcia and – considering the other ingredients in that witch’s cauldron –what should emerge is objectively, the truth. Will the very talented if somewhat over-hyped Broner prevail, or will KO specialist Garcia? Will Broner, with a brilliant performance, again be regarded as one of the best light-welters in that stacked division, or will Garcia win the lotto with a victory – and enable big paydays vs. the division elite?

The stakes are huge and one of the reasons we watch boxing: A legitimate loss demotes Broner to the status of talented contender; a sort of elite gatekeeper. A loss for Garcia stalls all momentum. And if he’s totally out-classed then the scarlet letters – “limited Mexican slugger,” will follow him around. Forever. Garcia was out of boxing an unbelievable 30 months, fighting and besting veteran promoter Bob Arum.

Contract dispute. It cost him a good portion of his prime and what he thought he’d achieve by this (hugely greater purses?) I can’t say. ONLY in boxing. Adrien Broner acts like Adrien Broner precisely because he wasn’t the second coming of Floyd Mayweather. Can he surmount this to, per the cliché – be the best he can be?

Scorecards: (Speed, Power, Defense, Reach, Age, Stamina, Experience)

Broner: B+ B+ B C+ B B B+ (Average of all) B

Garcia: B- B+ B-C+ B- B B- (Average of all) B-

Reality Check: For me, the fight is Broner’s to lose and he looks, pre-fight, chunky.

Arguably, he should be a 69” reach middleweight. Ouch. Bluntly-it’s the politics of boxing to decide. Is Broner out of favor and Garcia ascendant such that AB cannot win a close fight?