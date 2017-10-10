Lubin prepared to upset favored Charlo

“That’s the way I wanted to come up,” Lubin said. “I have always wanted the big names. I have longed for the big fights for a while now. I told my team, and everyone else that helped raise me that I did not want to fight anyone with a losing record. Which is the reason why I am here today. My upbringing in the game has made me the fighter I am today, and prepared me for October 14. Anyone that thinks that I am not ready for this because I am too young is just crazy. No disrespect.”
Assuming Lubin wins, there will be other issues that he will then have to deal with. Is he prepared for superstardom? How does he plan on avoiding the pitfalls of success? Is he mature enough to handle the temptation that young athletes are subjected to on a daily basis? All too often we see promising stars go down the same route as a Zab Judah or an Adrien Broner. What makes Lubin any different? Well, he will tell you the same thing that his mentor, Mike Tyson, tells him regularly.
“Mike has taught me so much. After all, he became the heavyweight champion at 20. And here I am fighting for a world title at 22,” Lubin said of his former promoter while making the comparison. “Mike is like an older brother to me. He taught me how to deal with the media, as well as how to deal with any negative situation that I should ever encounter.
But most importantly he believed in my dreams. He believed that I would be fighting for a world title. He believed that I would become a world champion with time. Mike is just the best. And I am going to make him proud,” Lubin added.
18 years ago, a then 21-year-old Fernando Vargas fought Ronald “Winky” Wright. Wright was the older, established junior middleweight champion considered to be too much of a stylistic conundrum for Vargas to unravel.
The narrative is awfully familiar, and history has a way of repeating itself, especially in the sport of boxing. There is no doubt that Lubin is a live dog in in is this contest.
We shall see what happens.
