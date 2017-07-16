Figueroa knocks Guerrero down five times, wins by stoppage

Former WBC lightweight champion Omar Figueroa took one round to warm-up. Then it was lights out for Robert “The Ghost” Guerrero at the Nassau Coliseum in Uniondale, NY.

Guerrero, fighting out of the southpaw stance, came out jabbing in the opening stanza. The former two-division titleholder boxed circles around Figueroa. Was the “Ghost” back? For one round, he was.

Figueroa (27-0, -1, 19 KOs) quickly changed the momentum in the next heat. He started the round more aggressively--throwing stinging combinations from different angles. Guerrero (33-6, 18 KOs) forgot about boxing and went to war. Figueroa stayed close and fired hooks and uppercuts. He couldn’t miss. A huge left uppercut sent Guerrero to the canvas.

Guerrero got up, but instead of staying away, he took the fight to Figueroa. He backed Figueroa into the ropes and let his hands go.

Figueroa rolled with blows, but also absorbed a few. An uppercut, and two right hands had Guerrero on queer street. He battled back again, but two right hands off the temple sent him to the canvas. Guerrero wobbled up at the count of six. Figueroa dug a right to the midsection that caused Guerrero to collapse to the mat.