DeGale and Jack go to war at Barclays

"I had to dig down deep and try to knock him out and finish strong," Jack said. "I definitely finished strong. If it wasn’t for the flash knockdown, it’s a different result. I was never hurt on the knockdown. My feet got tangled a little bit, but I need to watch it again.
“I had him before the knockdown even happened. I knocked his tooth out. He couldn’t keep his mouthpiece in after that. It’s the third time now I’ve had a draw I didn’t agree with. I’m the so-called home fighter and it still happened. Next time I have to knock him out. That’s it,” added Jack.
DeGale wasn’t available for comments, he didn’t attend the post-fight press conference. DeGale was required by the New York athletic commission to go to the hospital to undergo medical observation.
A rematch between both combatants is inevitable. However, it may have to take place at light heavyweight. Jack’s promoter Floyd Mayweather chimed in with his thoughts.
"Badou Jack has got too big for 168 pounds. We had plans after this fight to move up to light heavyweight.”
A draw seemed fair, and was a far cry from a robbery.
In the co-feature bout of the evening Gervonta “Tank” Davis delivered a star making performance, in which he stopped the previously undefeated Jose Pedraza [22-1, (12)] of Puerto Rico, in the 7th round of a spectacular bout. With the victory, Davis captured the IBF super featherweight title [130 pounds], while improving to 17-0, (16).
"I had a lot of experience from the amateur ranks, but I learned how to keep my composure," Davis said. "Floyd told me to stay calm, and I studied Floyd Mayweather videos when he was ’Pretty Boy.’ My uppercut was my best shot, and it was landing all night. It felt really good to fight the way I did. I could take it and dish it out. I was backing up a little bit, and then I went back to the body. Dig, dig, dig."
Puerto Rican Amanda Serrano of Brooklyn defeated Yazmin Rivas by unanimous decision to retain her WBO junior featherweight title in the first nationally televised English-language women’s world title bout in air in the United States in over 9 years.
The scorecards read 99-91, 98-92, 97-93 for Serrano.
"We wanted the knockout, but I was ready for 10 rounds," Serrano said. "People who think I’m just a brawler saw that I’m a great boxer today."