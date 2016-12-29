Zute: The 2016 fighter of the year

For me, Smith Jr. was one of many viable candidates in 2016. Carl Frampton, Terrence Crawford, Gennady Golovkin, Roman Gonzalez were also names I considered. None of these fighters stood head and shoulders above the rest in 2016. So, I decided to narrow it down to two fighters who were the most aesthetically pleasing to me.
Vasyl Lomanchenko thrilled and dominated top talent in 2016, both in New York City and Las Vegas. Lomanchenko showcased how sweet and brutal boxing is. I would have chosen Lomanchenko if it were not for a Heavyweight from Britain with a perfect knockout percentage, both in 2016 and in his career.
My 2016 Fighter of the Year is Anthony Joshua. I chose Joshua for a few reasons. One, I felt AJ stood above the crowd visually. You cannot take your eyes off him. While fixated on him, he does not disappoint. Three fistic masterpieces in 2016 are enough for me to call him Fighter of the Year.
Second, AJ bulldozed very formidable competition. Nobody is putting Charles Martin in the Hall of Fame, true, yet how many of today’s heavyweights could have intimated and flattened Martin the way Joshua did? Also, Joshua used Dominic Breazeale as a punching bag. Criticize Breazeale all you want, he was good enough to withstand an early onslaught from Amir Mansour; called the hardest puncher in the heavyweight division by everyone, and stop him. Against Joshua, Breazeale was in survival mode from the opening stanza, and was mutilated by his fistic prowess. I believe if Dominick Breazeale came onto the heavyweight scene five years ago, he would be a top five heavyweight.
Thanks to Joshua, Breazeale might have had his career ruined. Joshua puts a hurting on you that takes years off your career; a quality only the true killers possess. Finally, one might chuckle by the notion of Eric Molina being formidable, yet, there is no mistaken AJ dominated Molina in a way Deontay Wilder was supposed to.
Third, I believe 2016 was the coming out party for Anthony Joshua. He is already must see TV in every country that follows boxing, except for the United States. Although that time is coming. When the book is closed on Joshua, I feel he will stand head and shoulders above all the other candidates in 2016. Overall, boxing in 2016 was like a pot luck dinner. If you went to the right table, you had a choice of many appetizing dinners. For me, Anthony Joshua stimulated my pallet, both now and for the future.
Anthony Joshua, at 3-0, with 3 KO’s, is my 2016 Fighter of the Year.