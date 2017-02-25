Tweet Wilder vs. Washington - beat down comin'

By Allan Cerf

Saturday, just an hour from his hometown, it’s Deontay “The Bronze Bomber,” Wilder vs. Gerald the “El Gallo Negro,” Washington, a Fox Triple Header from the Legacy Arena in Birmingham, Alabama. Last week, when Adrien Broner narrowly defeated Adrian Granados in a very entertaining brawl, we awoke on Sunday saying: “Yeah, but we’re talking a fighter with a sweet contract but no title.” He’s peaked. No upside. The difference in Wilder’s case is that he IS a champion with a considerable upside. What is obvious is that both Wilder and Washington want to go through boxing swiftly, hit no speedbumps, minimize risk- and proceed directly to a championship fight. These are NOT fighters seeking to leave a long legacy. Neither has one – and both are in their 30’s. Neither could give a damn about paying dues or hard step-ups that would justify a title shot. Scorecards: (Speed, Power, Defense, Reach, Age, Stamina, Experience) Wilder: B+ A, C- A, C+, C+, C- (Average of all) B- Washington C, C C+, A, C-, C+ C- (Average of all) C+

Reality Check: There is very little to say. Washington has some power that he’s leveraged against less-than-amazing competition. He admits it but says his first 19 opponents were tougher than Wilder’s first 19. Interestingly, Washington says he’s a defensive fighter first. What? Whom does he hope to baffle with his defense – Klitschko, Haye, Joshua or Fury? Assuming he gets by Wilder, which is not likely. Wilder is, as Tyson Fury succinctly puts it, “a dangerous counter-puncher.” His right hand power is huge. His long jab is ever-improving. Not too many other punches worth noting, but in this era, those two alone will do. His uneducated, funky angles actually work for him, as they worked for Vitali Klitschko, though too close a comparison is unfair to the Ukrainian. Simply put: Don’t blink. Power is why we watch Wilder. The affable Washington on the other hand, is stiff and steps into his opponents which can be fatal and why I can’t understand his focus on ‘defense.’ He also has far better power before 6 – whereas Wilder has shown in his bout with Szpilka that he carries his power into later rounds. Washington is huge, with a big reach (though the measurements are disputed) yet Wilder’s reach is even more hellacious. The reality here folks, is that Wilder could easily have found at least five better opponents. Again, however, he didn’t read it in the Milliennial Plan, and if it ain’t in there, it doesn’t matter. Like Adrian Broner, Wilder has that hometown feelin,’ getting another fight in his hometown. Personal: Deontay Wilder: We’ve covered Wilder’s truly inspirational family life twice before. Out of the ring he seems to be a helluva fella. Personal: Gerald Washington: Unknown, hope to one day provide it. Fight and Prediction: Wilder is returning from very serious injuries. Hmmm. No further comment. Unless something dramatic turns up, it’s “night-night” for Washington. Wilder KO 6.



