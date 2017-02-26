Wilder thrills his hometown fans by stopping Washington

Washington (18-1-1, 12 KOs) went back to jabbing in round five.
Likely behind on the scorecards, Wilder, 31, was slowly beginning to find his rhythm.
As Washington, 34, languished on the ropes, Wilder uncorked a wicked right hand, followed by a cuffing left hook that deposited Washington on the seat of his pants.
The right hand landed on the temple—separating Washington from his senses. After beating the count, Washington staggered, prompting the referee to the stop the contest.
The time was 1:45 of the fifth round
“I’m ready for Joseph Parker,” said Wilder in the ring. ”I did my part. Now it’s time for you to do yours.”
Parker is scheduled to meet Hughie Fury, cousin of former heavyweight champion Tyson Fury, possibly in April.