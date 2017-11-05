Wilder brutalizes Stiverne in the opening round

WBC heavyweight champion Deontay Wilder knocked out former champion Bermane Stiverne in the first round at the Barclays Center in Brooklyn, NY. Saturday night.

Wilder (39-0, 38 KOs), who won the WBC belt from Stiverne by decision in 2015, predicted a few weeks ago that he would knock Stiverne out in the rematch. The visibly annoyed defending champion opened the sequel throwing quick jabs to the head of Stiverne—and looking to unleash his powerful right hand. Stiverne, slower than a turtle moving uphill, plodded after Wilder.

Near the end of the round, a beauty of a right hand put Stiverne (25-3-1, 19 KOs) on the seat of his pants. He pulled himself up at the count of five, but was sent to the canvas a few seconds later, courtesy of a sweeping left and right. Wilder screamed at Stiverne’s corner to stop fight.