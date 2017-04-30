Wembley Stadium undercard results: Quigg, Campbell and Taylor post victories

Former super bantamweight champion Scott Quigg outfought Viorel Simon over 12 furious rounds at the Wembley Stadium in London, England Saturday night.

The scores were 117-111 (twice) and 115-113.

Simon came to England to win. He landed two left hooks in the opening stanza. Both fighters left their defense in the locker room—trading blows to the head and body.

Quigg clocked the gritty Simon with a huge right hand in round three.

Simon, 35, who entered the fight with only nine knockout victories, didn’t appear to have the firepower to keep Quiqq at bay.

Quigg continued to break Simon down in the next few rounds. He dug a number of left hooks to the belly. His right hand also landed. Simon rallied in round nine, but the physically stronger Quigg bullied Simon into the ropes and opened up.

Simon gave as much as he received in the last two rounds, but the Quigg’s heavier blows were more significant.

Luke Campbell (17-1, 13 KO) rallied back from an early deficit to score an eighth-round stoppage over former WBA lightweight champion Darleys Perez (33-3-2, 21 KOs) at Wembley Stadium in London, England.

Perez appeared to sustain an injury to his left arm seconds before the fight was stopped.

The time was 1:28 seconds into round eight.

Perez was the busier fighter in the early rounds, but in round four, Campbell, fighting out of the southpaw stance, hurt Perez with a good shot to the body.

Campbell staggered Perez with a left in round eight and continued to beat Perez to the punch the rest of the bout.

“I got the win,” said Campbell. “Linares is a great champion. To be the best, you have to beat the best.”

The win was biggest of Campbell’s young career.