Wembley Stadium undercard results: Quigg, Campbell and Taylor post victories

Former super bantamweight champion Scott Quigg outfought Viorel Simon over 12 furious rounds at the Wembley Stadium in London, England Saturday night.
The scores were 117-111 (twice) and 115-113.
Simon came to England to win. He landed two left hooks in the opening stanza. Both fighters left their defense in the locker room—trading blows to the head and body.
Quigg clocked the gritty Simon with a huge right hand in round three.
Simon, 35, who entered the fight with only nine knockout victories, didn’t appear to have the firepower to keep Quiqq at bay.
Quigg continued to break Simon down in the next few rounds. He dug a number of left hooks to the belly. His right hand also landed. Simon rallied in round nine, but the physically stronger Quigg bullied Simon into the ropes and opened up.
Simon gave as much as he received in the last two rounds, but the Quigg’s heavier blows were more significant.
Luke Campbell (17-1, 13 KO) rallied back from an early deficit to score an eighth-round stoppage over former WBA lightweight champion Darleys Perez (33-3-2, 21 KOs) at Wembley Stadium in London, England.
Perez appeared to sustain an injury to his left arm seconds before the fight was stopped.
The time was 1:28 seconds into round eight.
Perez was the busier fighter in the early rounds, but in round four, Campbell, fighting out of the southpaw stance, hurt Perez with a good shot to the body.
Campbell staggered Perez with a left in round eight and continued to beat Perez to the punch the rest of the bout.
“I got the win,” said Campbell. “Linares is a great champion. To be the best, you have to beat the best.”
The win was biggest of Campbell’s young career.
Talented Katie Taylor improved to six up and zero down as a professional with dominating seventh round stoppage over previously undefeated Nina Meinke at Wembley Stadium in London, England Saturday night.
Taylor, who captured gold at the 2012 Olympics, used her superior hand speed to outbox Meinke in the early rounds.
Meinke tried to slow Taylor down by going to the body, but Taylor fighting out of the southpaw stance—stayed one step ahead of her aggressive opponent. Taylor switched to orthodox in round three and nailed Meinke with flashy combinations.
Taylor started utilizing her right hand in rounds four and five. An accidental clash of heads produced a cut over Meinke’s left eye. In full stalk mode, Taylor landed a stinging left hook in round six.
Meinke tried to fight back, but Taylor continued to overwhelm her with a variety of punches. After Taylor landed two shots to the face, referee Howard Foster waved the fight off.
The time was 56 seconds into round seven.
“I was bit scrappy at times,” said Taylor. “She was a very good opponent. I feel like I’m ready to fight for a world title.”