Taylor knocks Sanchez down, wins first world championship

Charismatic Irish star Katie Taylor (7-0, 5 KOs) picked up her first world championship by winning a wide 10 round unanimous decision over Anahi Ester Sanchez at the Principality Stadium in Cardiff, Wales Saturday night.
All three judges scored the fight 99-90 for the new champion.
Argentina’s Sanchez (17-3, 9 KOs) came to fight but quickly found out that Taylor’s speed was hard to cope with. Taylor, 31, strafed the former champion with jabs and combinations.
Sanchez, the taller boxer by a couple of inches, tried to keep Taylor off with her jab, but Taylor, a five-time amateur world champ and Olympic gold medalist used volume punching to keep Sanchez off balance.
Two-division champion Sanchez,26, was more aggressive in round two, but a wicked body shot put her down on all fours. Sanchez barely beat the count and survived the round.
Taylor staggered Sanchez with a lead right hand in the next stanza. Sanchez fired back with a right of her own. Taylor went back to the body
in round four as Sanchez walked forward hoping to land a game changing punch. Taylor used angles and cleverness to pepper Sanchez with more shots in the next few rounds.
The game Sanchez fought back with punches of her own, but Taylor was still a step ahead. A flashy combination wobbled Sanchez in round seven.
With three rounds to go, Taylor was likely way ahead on the scorecards. She could have cruised to victory, but cruising doesn’t appear to be in Taylor’s DNA. She popped Sanchez with blows to the head and body. Taylor flashed more combinations in the last round. Sanchez absorbed them, but little else.
“This is immense,” said Taylor. “I’m just delighted to be crowned world champion.”
---------------------------------------------------------------------------
Frank Buglioni (21-2, 15 KOs) retained his British light heavyweight title by winning 12-round unanimous decision over late replacement Craig Richards (10-1, 4 KOs) at Principality Stadium in Cardiff, Wales Saturday night.
The scores were 117-111 (twice) 116-113.
Buglioni used an edge in strength and volume to take over the fight in round four. Richards, who fought last week, never stopped trying, but Buglioni’s pressure was too much. Buglioni was scheduled to defend his light-heavyweight belt on the undercard of the Anthony Joshua vs Carlos Takam bout.
“It came down to experience,” said Buglioni who will likely fight a rematch with rival Hosea Burton next year.