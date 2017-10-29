Taylor knocks Sanchez down, wins first world championship

Charismatic Irish star Katie Taylor (7-0, 5 KOs) picked up her first world championship by winning a wide 10 round unanimous decision over Anahi Ester Sanchez at the Principality Stadium in Cardiff, Wales Saturday night.

All three judges scored the fight 99-90 for the new champion.

Argentina’s ­Sanchez (17-3, 9 KOs) came to fight but quickly found out that Taylor’s speed was hard to cope with. Taylor, 31, strafed the former champion with jabs and combinations.

Sanchez, the taller boxer by a couple of inches, tried to keep Taylor off with her jab, but Taylor, a five-time amateur world champ and Olympic gold medalist used volume punching to keep Sanchez off balance.

Two-division champion Sanchez,26, was more aggressive in round two, but a wicked body shot put her down on all fours. Sanchez barely beat the count and survived the round.

Taylor staggered Sanchez with a lead right hand in the next stanza. Sanchez fired back with a right of her own. Taylor went back to the body

in round four as Sanchez walked forward hoping to land a game changing punch. Taylor used angles and cleverness to pepper Sanchez with more shots in the next few rounds.

The game Sanchez fought back with punches of her own, but Taylor was still a step ahead. A flashy combination wobbled Sanchez in round seven.