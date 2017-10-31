Remembering Tony Madigan

Olympic boxing bronze medallist Tony Madigan, perhaps best known for his two bouts against Muhammed Ali during his celebrated amateur career, passed away on the weekend. He was 87.

Madigan was Australia’s most successful amateur boxer, competing as a middleweight at the 1952 Olympics and a light heavyweight at the 1956 and 1960 Olympics where he finished fifth, fifth and third respectively.

Madigan is perhaps best known for his bronze medal performance at the Rome Olympics when he lost to eventual gold medal winner Muhammad Ali – then known as Cassius Clay – in the semi-final. Ali would famously go on to win the gold.

It was a close fight and many knowledgeable observers felt Madigan had done enough to win a decision against Ali. Bud Palmer, a presenter for American broadcaster CBS, said at the time that he felt Clay had been defeated by the formidable Australian.

Years later, Madigan reflected on the loss to Ali in Rome.

“No, I wasn’t concerned at all when I learned I had to fight him in the semi. I thought I’d beat him.

“You see, I thought I had learned how to beat him. In retrospect, it was the way for anyone to beat Clay. The tack was not to push him. I was always an attacking fighter. I think I quelled my instincts a bit in there and made him come to me.

“Attacking Clay, you are a beautiful target for a counter-punch. He’s a marvellous counter-puncher. You know how he throws batches of six or eight in a flurry. And a lot of that’s counter-punches.

“I thought my best chances, because he’s a straight puncher mostly, was it I could slip his straight punches and hook.