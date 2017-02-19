Peterson outworks Avanesyan to capture WBA title, Broner edges Granados



small1-Adrien-Broner-Tom-Casino.jpg

small1-Adrien-Broner-Tom-Casino.jpg

By Anthony George and John J. Raspanti

If there was ring rust on Lamont Peterson, it was left in the shop. Peterson outworked and outhustled WBA Welterweight Champion David Avanesyan over 12 high octane rounds--earning a close, but unanimous decision, 115-113, 116-112 (twice) to capture the regular version of the WBA belt. Peterson improves to (35-3-1, 18), while Avanesyan falls to (22-2-1, 11). The fight was crowd pleasing to say the least. In the early going, it appeared Peterson was content to use his height and reach advantage to control distance. Given what the fight ended up being, a telephone booth; toe to toe affair, one could say Peterson was just getting warmed up. Avanesyan didn’t earn the victory, but he earned respect. Giving as good as he was getting most of the fight, Avanesyan proved that he is a good inside fighter and durable. Peterson landed some hellacious blows, but Avanesyan was never in dire straits. The Russian native earned the right to be featured on premium cable again. With that being said, this night belongs to Lamont Peterson. He willingly gave up his height, and beat Avanesyan. His bodywork was particularly impressive. After the fight, when asked about the long layoff, Peterson said, “Sixteen months might sound like a long time, but if you been in the gym and still working on your craft, it is not a long time.” Peterson also revealed pressuring Avanesyan was part of the game plan going into the bout. So what’s for Lamont? Keith Thurman and Danny Garcia have a March date for the WBA version of the welterweight crown. The boxing world recognizes the Thurman--Garcia fight as the true 147-pound title. While the WBA receives a mountain of criticism for showcasing two championship belts in their weight classes, the WBA does try to make the dual-champions in their weight classes eventually fight each other. Peterson vs. the Thurman v. Garcia winner should be an easy fight to make, regardless of who wins. Peterson said he wants to fight, “Anyone in the welterweight division.” The conditions of the rematch clause for Thurman vs. Garcia is one of the most important factors in finding out if Peterson will fight the winner next, also, will Peterson be put in the position to have to fight Adrien Broner. The welterweight division has the chance to produce the best action and fights for the 2017 calendar year; Lamont Peterson could be a major reason why. Twitter: @Zute29 Email: zutesboxingtalk@yahoo.com ----------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------

There’s nothing like home cookin. Local hero Adrien Broner (33-2, 25 KOs) did just enough in the eyes of the judges to eke out a 10 round split decision over good friend Adrian Granados at the Cintas Center on the campus of Xavier University in Cincinnati Saturday night. Two judges picked Broner the winner—the third saw it for Chicago native Granados. Maxboxing scored the fight 95-95, a draw. The bout was a tale of two styles. Granados (18-5-2, 12 KOs) was the busier fighter throughout the exciting 10-rounder, while Broner,27, landed more often. Unofficial fight stats had Granados throwing 200 more punches, but it was Broner who connected at a higher rate. In the early rounds, Granados, also 27, forced the action, walking down the shorter Broner and letting his hands go. Broner was content to counter with check hooks. As the fight wore on, Broner found his jab, while Granados, the taller fighter, landed numerous right hands. Broner discovered some energy in the middle of the fight. He used the ring and unloaded uppercuts. Granados right hand continued to land. Every round was competitive—and hard to judge. Most of round six was fought toe to toe with both fighters landing hard shots. The see-saw battle raged through the last few rounds. Broner was tired, but a combination with seconds to go in the last stanza likely won him the match. “I knew that Adrian Granados was going to come tough like a steak that was cooked too much,” said Broner in the ring.” “At the end of the day, I was beating him up. This was an easy one for me.” It didn’t look easy. Granados wasn’t happy with the decision. “Shout out to Chicago,” Granados said. “Give me another one. Let’s do it again. Let’s do it my house. Let’s do it in Chiacgo.” Who Broner fights next is up for conjecture. One thing is certain. It won’t be in Chicago. And it won’t be against Adrian Granados.