Pacquiao versus Horn is on, but who will host?

By Anthony Cocks

Australian welterweight contender Jeff “The Hornet” Horn 16-0-1 (11) was a virtual unknown on the world stage when he stepped into an Auckland ring last December to face ageing former three-time world title challenger Ali Funeka 39-5-3 (31) in defence of his WBO intercontinental title. A month later, the affable 28-year-old former school teacher finds himself on the brink of greatness with the announcement on Wednesday afternoon (Australian time) that he would be challenging reigning WBO 147-pound champion and six division titleholder Manny “Pacman” Pacquiao 59-6-2 (38) April 23 in Australia. Horn’s promoter Dean Lonergan of Duco Events has been in the States this week working out the final details of the deal with Top Rank’s Bob Arum--that would likely see the fight land at Brisbane’s 52,000 seat Suncorp Stadium. While the participants have been confirmed, the exact venue for the fight remains up for grabs with Brisbane, Melbourne, Sydney, Adelaide and even the United Arab Emirates in the running to play host to the first of what is expected to be three fights around the globe for Pacquiao in his farewell tour of 2017. The battle between venues for hosting rights is likely to be as vicious as (hopefully) the fight is.

Etihad Stadium in Melbourne, the same venue that hosted Kostya Tszyu vs Jesse James Leija back in 2003, when it was known at the Telstra Dome, holds 56,000 people. It is the same venue where MMA superstar Ronda Rousey lost her first bout to Holly Holm at UFC 193 in 2015. Etihad has the advantage of a retractable roof that could sway the promoter’s favour with the danger of April rain being a very real possibility. Perhaps the most surprising thing about this promotion is the purse, with global superstar Pacquiao rumoured to be receiving just $US 5 million, a far cry from the reported $20 million he was requesting for a bout with undefeated WBC/WBO 140-pound champion Terrence “Bud” Crawford. And it’s light years removed from his 2015 decision loss to Floyd Mayweather in a fight that generated $600 million in revenue. Despite Pacquiao’s credentials, Horn remains confident he can get the job done against the popular 38-year-old Filipino senator. “I’ve fought all over the world as an amateur and I’ve had a lot of fights against some top fighters as an amateur and pro,” Horn said at a press conference at Brisbane’s Regatta Hotel to announce the fight. “I’ve only had 17 fights and Pacquiao has had 67 but I think I’ve got the skills to win. “It’s my time. I’m getting Pacquiao at the right moment. I know I have the power to hurt him. If I land a clean shot on Pacquiao when he’s coming forward I know I could hurt him. “That’s what I’m hoping for, to catch him on the chin as he rushes in.’’



