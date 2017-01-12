Pacquiao versus Horn is on, but who will host?

Etihad Stadium in Melbourne, the same venue that hosted Kostya Tszyu vs Jesse James Leija back in 2003, when it was known at the Telstra Dome, holds 56,000 people. It is the same venue where MMA superstar Ronda Rousey lost her first bout to Holly Holm at UFC 193 in 2015.
Etihad has the advantage of a retractable roof that could sway the promoter’s favour with the danger of April rain being a very real possibility.
Perhaps the most surprising thing about this promotion is the purse, with global superstar Pacquiao rumoured to be receiving just $US 5 million, a far cry from the reported $20 million he was requesting for a bout with undefeated WBC/WBO 140-pound champion Terrence “Bud” Crawford.
And it’s light years removed from his 2015 decision loss to Floyd Mayweather in a fight that generated $600 million in revenue.
Despite Pacquiao’s credentials, Horn remains confident he can get the job done against the popular 38-year-old Filipino senator.
“I’ve fought all over the world as an amateur and I’ve had a lot of fights against some top fighters as an amateur and pro,” Horn said at a press conference at Brisbane’s Regatta Hotel to announce the fight.
“I’ve only had 17 fights and Pacquiao has had 67 but I think I’ve got the skills to win.
“It’s my time. I’m getting Pacquiao at the right moment. I know I have the power to hurt him. If I land a clean shot on Pacquiao when he’s coming forward I know I could hurt him.
“That’s what I’m hoping for, to catch him on the chin as he rushes in.’’