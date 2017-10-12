Tweet Mickey Garcia: The most avoided fighter on earth?

thumbnail_mikey-garcia--zlaticanin-bygerman22.jpg German Villasenor

thumbnail_mikey-garcia--zlaticanin-bygerman22.jpg German Villasenor

By Blake "Racehorse" Chavez

I believe Mikey Garcia is the most avoided fighter on the planet. The only boxer who can arguably make that same claim to fame is one Errol Spence. Now I’ll tell you why both of those statements are bullet-proof. Spence was the most avoided fighter alive, but that was before Mikey Garcia thoroughly spanked Adrien Broner. Garcia sonned Broner so badly and easily that it resulted in a litany of ’name’ fighters to suddenly experience the instantaneous shrinkage of their scrotum. In layman’s terms: they suddenly lost their balls. Exhibit #1: Vasyl Lomachenko. Loma has been lauded by the shills at HBO, most notably Max Kellerman and Jim Lampley, as the number one pound-for-pound champion in all of pro boxing. To be certain, Loma is a gifted athlete, much more gifted as an athlete than as a pro fighter, his footwork and reflexes are superb, and his variety of punches and combinations gained by accomplishing positions allowing for a superior attack angle appears at times to be uncanny. His defense is sweet and his jab consistent. Unfortunately, for Loma, Kellerman, and Lampley; Loma has no power. He lacks the rarely gifted knockout punch. He wears an opponent down with a veritable potpourri of pecking shots. As seen in the movie classic, "The Birds", and in the Loma vs "Axeman" Walters fight, one can get their ass pecked to death. Mayweather’s last decade in the sport is the definition of pecking personified, so it can have its advantages. But "Money" was past his salad days when he gave up the ghost and decided to coast. Floyd in his prime, unlike Loma, could dish out gnarly ass-whuppings (see:Corrales and Gatti beatings). But unlike the slaughters Floyds was capable of in his hey-day, Loma does no such damage. Top Rank’s Todd DuBoef was pissed to high heaven when Mikey schooled Broner. Through his tears of jealousy he remarked that Mikey’s shutout of Broner was not impressive. WTF? Broner was a four-division world champion looked at as the "A" side of that promotion. Mikey took Broner’s heart and had The Problem on his back foot the entire fight. This is the same Broner who despite getting mauled by Maidana, was rocking him in Round 12. Broner also floored former champ Shawn Porter in the 12th round of their brawl. Note: Porter is a huge welterweight and one of boxing’s most physical fighters. For Mikey to have bitch-slapped and dominated Broner and not even suffer a scratch speaks volumes. All this despite Broner prepping with a grueling Arizona desert training camp. The crystal-clear conclusion is that Mikey Garcia is a bad-ass. Top Rank knows it. They were his former promoter before unmitigated gall and greed cost them to lose him. Arum and his step-child, duh-Boef would rather eat jagged glass and crap razor-blades before risking their precious Loma in a prize fight with Mikey Garcia. They fear him; as does Loma. After the Garcia /Broner fight, Loma was quoted as saying that Mikey Garcia was not an A-class fighter. That’s like saying Betty Crocker knows nothing about cooking or that Snoop knows zero about the chronic. It’s a silly and ignorant statement borne from fear of the unknown. The unknown being the power Mikey Garcia wields in those hammer-like fists. Loma says all the "I’ll fight whoever they out in front of me" verbiage. But when Mikey Garcia unexpectedly ran up on him at the ESPN studios right after that quote, Loma appeared to soil his britches. Face to face, man to man, Loma melted. Mikey was so much bigger and stronger than Loma, that the Russian actually looked startled. He took the measure of Garcia, and, in a manner of speaking, rolled over into the prone position. Check out the UTUBE on that; no other interpretation is reasonable. Mikey Garcia merely stared in the eye and chuckled. Fear or doubt never crossed his countenance. Conclusion: Loma will never fight Mikey Garcia. Remember--Orlando Salido beat Loma. So there. Right after the Mikey/Loma discussions by fans were heating up, Loma ran like Carl Lewis and had Top Rank make the low-risk ridiculous farce with Rigondeux. The tiny Cuban Rigo is almost child-like in stature compared to Loma. Quit it. He has as much chance as Beauty would fighting The Beast. Loma should be ashamed of himself. Arum and duh-Boef have been bereft of shame for decades, so no attempt to shame them shall be attempted. In summation, consider this: Mikey Garcia challenged Miguel Cotto to rumble. Now imagine Loma in the ring with Cotto. Yeah. That’s what I thought. Case closed. Exhibit #2. Jorge Linares. At one time Linares was the Cinderella of boxing. Fast, flashy, and slashing combinations that were the best in pro boxing. His footwork was amazing and speed was his calling card. Linares has been jabbering about wanting Mikey Garcia for a unification, but Oscar is having none of that feeding him to the ravenous werewolf that is Mikey Garcia. Better for Linares to thump the bumbling bums called champions in England. Exhibit #3. Mikey Garcia would love the money involved with crushing a big Brit name in England. But Crolla, Flanagan, and those of that ilk break out in hives at the mere thought of fighting Mikey Garcia. After Garcia showed his wares against Broner, no English promoter in their right mind will match their lad with the relentless Garcia. Where are you now Eddie Hearn? Conclusion: GBP would gladly sacrifice Linares’s aging carcass for a promotional agreement with Mikey Garcia. Mikey is not ready to throw-in with GBP at this juncture as he has valid concerns that Oscar would have difficulties working deals with Al Haymon and Top Rank to deliver the monster names Mikey is seeking, but whom Uncle Al and Bob control. Again, as a measure of clarity: imagine 3-division world champion Jorge Linares in the ring with Miguel Cotto. Yeah. That’s what I thought too. Hard to picture.

But most everyone can certainly picture Mikey Garcia giving the aging Cotto a run for his money. Exhibit #4. Robert Easter almost choked when he saw Mikey Garcia beat the hell out of Easter’s step-daddy, Adrien Broner. He thanks his lucky stars daily that he won’t have to face Mikey Garcia. Why not? Because Broner will never allow his "son" Easter to face a guy that punked The Problem. It would be a very awkward situation should that fight be made and Easter give a showing superior to that of his ’Daddy’, Broner. Conclusion: Mikey vs Easter Aint happening. The media will give Easter a pass with the acknowledgement that Easter is still too green and not up to the challenge. On the other side of the coin, Easter can’t draw flies, so not a fight Mikey would embrace either. Exhibit #5. Terence Crawford. Terence Crawford can fight. period. But Bob Arum and duh-Boef would rather send Bud into battle for a title in the welterweight division. Makes sense. Crawford demolishes Jeff Horn, grabs a title, takes on PacMan, Danny Garcia or Keith Thurman. Top Rank will never place Terence in the path of Mikey Garcia, unless they both sit atop the welterweight ranks and the fight takes on a Leonard-Duran type dimension. The boxing hordes can twist Top Rank’s arms off; they will not feed Terence to Mikey Garcia under any other circumstances. Terence will say he is game, and I believe he is. But Papa Bob calls the shots. Terence is a mere employee. Mikey Garcia makes the decisions for Mikey Garcia and he’s ready to roll against anybody that can generate the purse Mikey deserves. He’s a lot like Oscar in his prime. Oscar didn’t care who he fought, he just wanted to fight whoever gave him the best payday. Re: Errol Spence. It seems everyone is avoiding Spence. Bud talks like he wants it. Spence will smash Bud. You read it here first. Spence will crush Bud. It will take a while to build that fight. The easier road for Bud is the Horn or Thurman road. Yeah, you know you are avoided when a guy would rather face Keith Thurman than you. To top it off, Thurman says Spence must "earn" a fight with him. Ummm Keith; when Spence KO’d Kell Brook and became champion--he earned his shot at you. But that’s just how respected Spence is. Now Spence is sounding off for a Canelo fight. That’s down the road my friend. Spence would have to go to 160. The fight could happen, because Canelo most likely views Spence as the lesser of two evils when considering being forced to fight a massive Danny Jacobs at 160. But Spence must sound off to put pressure on those ducking, much like Mikey did by challenging Cotto. They both have the goods. But the opponents are running away from Mikey Garcia a bit faster and farther than they are from Spence at this red-hot moment. Y’all can run, but ya can’t hide forever. Mikey wants big fights. That’s the bottom line. So champions, check your sacks and see if it’s heavy enough to step between the ropes with the best pound for pound fighter in the world: Mikey Garcia. But beware; Mikey has scintillating skills. His mastery of distance is a thing of beauty to behold. His boxing IQ is the highest in the sport. His jab is stupendous and his combinations are crisp and potent. He takes a great shot and has boxing in his blood that runs deep and royal. He is a master of angles, just as Loma is. But the number one asset that makes for his case for pound for pound supremacy consideration is his power. The bastard hits hard. Ask anyone. Ask Fernando Vargas. Ask Maidana. Ask "Bam-Bam" Rios. Ask Broner. Ask anyone in boxing. Then ask Top Rank and Golden Boy. A funny thing about the truth. Everyone knows it when they hear it. What do you think? Blake "Racehorse’ Chavez answers all his emails. platinumpages@aol.com





<---> Tweet