Lucky Adrien Broner squeaks out a split decision in his hometown

On the other end of the spectrum, Chicago’s Adrian Granados, 18-5-2, easily could have his losses cut in half or more. He is a fighter and a man who really needs and deserves some of the breaks, gifts and chances that Broner has received in his career. Granados isn’t flashy, he’s not a huge puncher, and unlike Broner, it appears that any close rounds or fights he is involved in seem to go against him. He does have skills, heart, a decent chin and he appeared to do enough to beat Broner last night.
The home town split decision that Granados lost to Broner was his 5th loss. However, his record is very deceptive. Of his 5 losses, 3 came by split decision and 2 were by majority decisions, besides Broner and an opponent with 1 loss in his second fight, Granados other 3 losses came to undefeated fighters. He also has 2 split draws on his record.
Why are these details significant? They are because it means that in every fight Granados has fought, he has gone the distance and in 23 of 25 fights at least 1 judge has had him winning the fight, in the other 2 (the majority decisions) at least 1 judge had the fight even. It is possible this can happen to a guy who lacks some of Broner’s flash, power, and ring generalship, but usually more often you see this kind of record on a guy who fights as the so called “B” side against hometown fighters, undefeated fighters, etc.
You see this type of record on a guy who probably deserved wins in more of his losses and draws then losses. In boxing, it is unfortunate how much less recognition, money and opportunities are given to a fighter with an 18-5-2 record even though with a few breaks like Broner has had he could have been 25-0 or close.
Last night Granados took the fight to Broner from beginning to end, he dictated the pace and made the action. When he used it, his jab worked well, but he outworked Broner to the point where he should have won this fight. Broner did land some of the sharper, harder looking punches, but neither fighter was ever in trouble and Granados seemed to have an answer for just about everything Broner had to offer.
This is not to say it was a blatant robbery because as everyone knows, the 3 judges view the fight from 3 different vantage points and the television viewers get a different look. There were many close/swing rounds and all three judges had reasonable scores under the circumstances.
The BrickCityBoxing.com scorecard had the same result as judge Phil Rogers, 97-93 for Adrian Granados, but Broner squeaked out the win and avoided a draw when judge Robert Pope gave Broner the 10th round which gave him a 96- 94 victory on his card. The 3rd judge, who is undoubtedly one of the best in the business, Steve Weisfeld had Adrian Broner winning by a 97-93 margin.
Afterwards, Broner, tried to act casual.
“This was an easy one for me,” said Broner. “Adrian Granados is a world class fighter. I hurt my left hand in the 1st round. From there my left hand wasn’t no good. That’s why I had to stay on the inside.”
Unfortunately, Broner often appears to try too hard with his jokes, he probably should try harder in camp to make weight and make better use of his God given talent.
He really should give Granados a rematch, but unfortunately, it is not likely to happen for obvious reasons.