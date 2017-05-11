Jimenez to meet Pryor in rematch, Lee on card, George returns to the ring

Mike “Hollywood” Jimenez, ranked #21 in the USA boxing rankings, will meet Aaron Pryor Jr. for the second time June 23 at The Dome at the Ballpark in Rosemont, Illinois.

Jimenez (20-1, 14 KOs), and Pryor (19-10-2, 10 KOs), battled to an exciting majority draw at the Horseshoe Arena in Hammond, Indiana last year. Jimenez stopped Miguel Cubos five months later. His rematch with Pryor will be his fight of the year.

The card also features undefeated Chicago light heavyweight Mike Lee, and the return of the always-exciting Don “The Bomb” George. Lee defeated Justin Thomas at The Hanger in Costa Mesa, CA, and is the current USBA light heavyweight champion. George, who gave WBC light heavyweight champion Adonis Stevenson everything he could ask for in 2012, will be hoping to snap a three-fight losing streak.

The bouts will be televised nationally on CBS Sports, and are being promoted by Hitz Boxing, in association with Round 3 Productions.