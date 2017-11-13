Jacobs dominates snoozer

For the second time in four months, the Nassau Coliseum played host to the “Sweet Science.” The 31-year-old drought came to a halt last summer, when Robert Guerrero faced Omar Figueroa in the main event of a Premier Boxing Champions card. In its second go-around at the historic venue, Brooklyn native and cancer survivor Danny Jacobs won a lopsided unanimous decision over Luis Arias, in his first fight back since dropping a close decision to Gennady Golovkin at Madison Square Garden. In defeat, Jacobs earned a great deal of respect and admiration from the general public for being the first fighter to end Golovkin’s streak of consecutive knockouts at 23.

The scorecards read 120-107, 119-108 and 118-109 in favor of Jacobs, who scored a knockdown in the 11th round when Arias’ glove touched the canvas.

“I was trying to go for the knockout, but I’ve been out nine months and I was a little rusty,” said Jacobs, who improved to 33-2, (29). “He was a crafty guy. Much respect to his team.”

However, there was still one more sub-plot that revolved around the show that may have possibly been overlooked. Jacobs, who is advised by Al Haymon, recently signed a promotional pact with the British based promoter Eddie Hearn. Ultimately, this was Hearn’s American promotional debut.

A little over 6,000 fans witnessed a glorified sparring match. For all of the talking that Arias (18-1, 9 KOs) did leading up to the fight, he sure failed to back it up. Arias grabbed and held onto Jacobs for about the entire night.

As a result of Arias being so conservative, his offense was immensely hindered. Arias attributed his less than stellar performance to two factors. Arias claimed that Jacobs was too big on fight night, and he had a bad blister on his right foot. Ironically, Arias said that he didn’t have any excuses for losing.

The possibility of Jacobs fighting again in March or April was put out there.

“I want to stay active,” Jacobs said. “We have major plans.”