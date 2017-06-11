Hardcore heroes - Rios vs. Herrera

Particulars: On June 10th at Lancaster, California and on PBC, Fox Sports 1/Fox Deportes: it’s Welterweights Brandon ‘Bam-Bam’ Rios vs. Mexico’s Aaron Herrera, 10 rounds.

Background: At last glance, Brandon Rios was retiring after a humbling defeat to Tim Bradley in a fight that I saw as competitive and exciting. In fact, it was a shutout ending in a KO. Bradley controlled the proverbial “every minute of every round.” For Rios, retirement seemed the wise move. He’d made his run, he’d peaked and it seemed with a wonderful family life – the Texas native was absolutely entitled to call it a day.

Like countless others, Rios used boxing as a springboard from a ton of trouble into stability and if wise, financial security. He has good fundamentals and is a solid pugilist. A professional. But, like countless others from Muhammad Ali on down – the lure of the ring and those greenbacks were too hard to resist.

Come June 10, he’s taking on a professional opponent who campaigns mainly in Mexico. Herrera comes to win but with no disrespect, it’s the coming that is the big thing: arrive, fight as hard as possible and win or lose, fight another day.

Nothing that I saw in reviewing Herrera leads me to believe that boxing is a grand passion. Nothing to suggest that he’s less than a complete professional. When I say opponent, let me be clear: this is NOT a middling MMA fighter giving boxing a whirl. Meet Aaron at a gym and he’d kick your butt, immediately.

Mexican fighters put the ‘P’ in professional and Herrera is a continuation of that long tradition. Rios is easily his best opponent. If there was ever a day in the life of a journeyman for everything to go right, for the planets to align – and to put forth an unprecedented effort - dude, this is it.