Hardcore heroes - Rios vs. Herrera

H1_Rios-Alvarado-III-Chris-Farina.jpg

By Allan Cerf

Particulars: On June 10th at Lancaster, California and on PBC, Fox Sports 1/Fox Deportes: it’s Welterweights Brandon ‘Bam-Bam’ Rios vs. Mexico’s Aaron Herrera, 10 rounds.

Background: At last glance, Brandon Rios was retiring after a humbling defeat to Tim Bradley in a fight that I saw as competitive and exciting. In fact, it was a shutout ending in a KO. Bradley controlled the proverbial “every minute of every round.” For Rios, retirement seemed the wise move. He’d made his run, he’d peaked and it seemed with a wonderful family life – the Texas native was absolutely entitled to call it a day. 

 

Like countless others, Rios used boxing as a springboard from a ton of trouble into stability and if wise, financial security. He has good fundamentals and is a solid pugilist. A professional. But, like countless others from Muhammad Ali on down – the lure of the ring and those greenbacks were too hard to resist.

 

Come June 10, he’s taking on a professional opponent who campaigns mainly in Mexico. Herrera comes to win but with no disrespect, it’s the coming that is the big thing: arrive, fight as hard as possible and win or lose, fight another day.

 

Nothing that I saw in reviewing Herrera leads me to believe that boxing is a grand passion. Nothing to suggest that he’s less than a complete professional. When I say opponent, let me be clear: this is NOT a middling MMA fighter giving boxing a whirl. Meet Aaron at a gym and he’d kick your butt, immediately.

 

Mexican fighters put the ‘P’ in professional and Herrera is a continuation of that long tradition. Rios is easily his best opponent. If there was ever a day in the life of a journeyman for everything to go right, for the planets to align – and to put forth an unprecedented effort - dude, this is it. 


Fighters Scorecards:

 

Brandon Rios:

Speed: C+

Power: B+

Defense: B

Reach: C

Stamina: B-

Experience: B+

Age: C

 

Average of all letter grades: B-

 

Aaron Herrera:

 

Speed: C-

Power: C-

Defense: C-

Reach: C

Stamina: C

Experience: C+

Age: B

 

Average of all letter grades: C

 

Reality Check:

 

With tickets at $30.00 if you happen to be in or near Lancaster, California it’s a good deal. If Rios is serious about a last run, with the goal being another championship fight, then it’s $30.00 well spent.   Failing to look very, very good, Rios should hang them up for good. The 28-year-old Herrera? I get the feeling that- as long as the sun rises and sets and he has, as Joe Frazier said, “2 hands,” he will continue to make a living in the very tough, strange life he’s chosen.

 

Personal:

I’ve covered Rio’s all-important family life before and nothing presented itself about Herrera; sorry.

 

Fight and Prediction: Let’s take Bam-Bam at his word. Rios TKO Herrera 8.

 


<--->

