Hammer sends Price into oblivion

Christen Hammer (21-4, 12 KOs) retained his WBO European heavyweight title Saturday night by climbing off the canvas in round five to stop an exhausted David Price (21-4, 18 KOs) at the Olympia Arena in London, England.

Price, who entered the bout with advantages in height and reach, did well in the opening rounds.

He used his long jab and fired a few combinations. He landed a number of shots to the body, but he also made the mistake of allowing the smaller Hammer to force him to the ropes. Once there, Hammer was able to touch his suspect chin with looping punches.

Hammer found more success in round three, jolting Price with an uppercut.

Price battled back, but shockingly he was gasping for air like a fish out of water by the end of the stanza.

The big heavyweight (a career high 279 pounds) ran out of gas three years ago against Tony Thompson.

He was subsequently knocked out.

Deja Vu?

You better believe it.

Price had pockets of success in round four and almost ended matters in the next heat.