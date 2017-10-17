Grroves lack of defense leaves Eubank Jr. salivating

The rematch happened six months later. Through seven rounds, the match was close, but in round eight, Groves made a mistake. As he backed into the ropes with his left-hand dangling dangerously low, he set himself to fire a left hook.
Froch feinted, drawing Groves’ eyes to his own left and let fly with a heat-seeking right hand. The aught punch landed flush on Groves’ chin and dropped him with a thud. Referee Charlie Fitch immediately waved off the contest at 2:34 seconds of round eight.
Groves, 29, was back to fighting off the ropes last Saturday night. He was caught with numerous punches. Has he peaked at such a young age? It happens. Cox doesn’t hit nearly as hard as Eubank Jr. But Eubank, 27, hasn’t faced anyone with the boxing ability of Groves.
Both fighters have great faith in their abilities.
“I will show the world why I am so confident,” Eubank told www.telegraph.co.uk. “A win by knockout against Groves is putting it politely. I’ll annihilate him.”
“He has improved, but hasn’t boxed anyone on my level, and if I box like I did [against Cox], he doesn’t stand a chance. I boxed tremendously,” said Groves.
Words are cheap, actions are real. We’ll see when the two fighters meet in the ring. A word to the wise, Groves better stay off the ropes.