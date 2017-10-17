Grroves lack of defense leaves Eubank Jr. salivating

Languishing on the ropes is rarely a good thing in boxing. It worked for Muhammad Ali nearly 33 years ago against George Foreman, but remember, we’re talking about “The Greatest.”

Ali might have had a pretty face, but inside his chest beat the heart of a courageous warrior. Plus his chin was laced with cement. Foreman went off on Ali, connecting with a number of hellacious shots. Ali took them and fought back—eventually stopping the heavily-favored Foreman in eight rounds.

George “The Saint” Groves doesn’t have the skill of Ali, or the chin. If anything, his whiskers are suspect. Matters weren’t helped when little-known Jamie Cox buckled Groves’ knees in the first round of their fight last Saturday.

Groves went on to stop Cox with a shot to the solar plexus, but his uneven performance must have sent quivers up the backs of his supporters.

“He got a bit ragged early on,” admitted trainer Sean Mcguigan after the fight.

Groves has been knocked out twice during his career by Carl Froch-once controversially, and six months later, emphatically.

His first fight with Froch was a donnybrook, as Groves, a heavy underdog going into the bout, floored Froch in the opening stanza. Froch rose and battled, but was clearly behind when referee Howard Foster stopped the match in round nine. The ensuing uproar forced Froch to take on Groves again.

