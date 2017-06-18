Gritty Ward stops Kovalev in rematch

After defeating Sergey Kovalev for the second time in seven months, this time by a stunning eighth round stoppage, WBO, IBF and WBA light heavyweight champion Andre Ward admitted something about himself.

"I’ve never been the best, but I’ve always worked the hardest," said Ward.

That work desire, coupled with an inner dog, propelled Ward to victory over Kovalev Saturday night at the Mandalay Bay Hotel and Casino in Las Vegas, NV.

Like their first bout, the rematch was intense and competitive. Kovalev used his long jab to score points. Ward, 33, counterpunched effectively. On the inside, he targeted Kovalev’s body with short whipping hooks.

Kovalev, 34, connected with his vaunted right hand on a number of occasions, but unlike the first go around, when he floored Ward in round two, Ward absorbed the blows without issue.

Ward (32-0, 16 KOs) uncoiled his left hook in rounds three and four. He used subtle movement, and countered when he saw an opening. Kovalev was busier, but Ward was landing at a higher rate.

Kovalev, who said overtraining caused him to lose energy in the first fight, appeared spent in round five. Ward tried to take advantage, but Kovalev (30-2, 26 KOs) was still clipping him with stinging jabs. Ward landed a wicked right to the hip that made Kovalev wince. The former champion came out more aggressively in round six, but Ward stopped him in his tracks with hard left jab.

As the fight wore on, Ward was doing better and better on the inside. Kovalev battled back, but Ward looked stronger, focused and extremely determined. Kovalev had said before the fight that he would end his career, Ward didn’t like that.