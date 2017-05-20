Gervonta Davis halts Liam Walsh in three rounds

IBF super featherweight champion Gervonta “Tank” Davis (18-0, 17 KOs) lived up to his nickname by stopping British hero Liam Walsh (21-1, 14 KOs) in round three at a sold-out Copper Beach Arena in London, England Saturday night.

Davis, a southpaw, popped his jab and looked to land something significant in the opening stanza. A minute in he did just that, connecting with a stinging left hand. Walsh countered with multiple shots to the body and head. Davis landed a couple of combination seconds later.

The faster and more powerful hands of the 22-year-old Davis were causing Walsh problems. He was controlling the action and looking to tee-off. Walsh, 31, tried switching to to southpaw in round three. Davis stayed patient and worked behind his jab.