Gervonta Davis halts Liam Walsh in three rounds

Two big lefts staggered Walsh. Davis jumped inside and connected with a half dozen left hands. The last one sent Walsh tumbling to the canvas. Walsh got up, but was obviously hurt. His legs looked unsteady.
Davis found Walsh with one more blistering left that prompted referee Michael Alexander to wave off the contest.
The time was 2:11 of round three.
“Today my performance was great,” said Davis. “I want to thank Floyd Mayweather Jr. for helping train me.”
“I want to congratulate Gervonta Davis,” said a disappointed Walsh. “It was his night. He fought great. I’m gutted.”
Many thought Mayweather was gambling unnecessarily by having Davis make his first defense on foreign soil. That assertion proved to be incorrect. Davis handled the crowd and the moment like an experienced veteran.
His victory was impressive.