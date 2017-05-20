class="_affBodyDiv">
Gervonta Davis halts Liam Walsh in three rounds

Davis vs. Walsh
Davis vs. Walsh

By John J. Raspanti

IBF super featherweight champion Gervonta “Tank” Davis (18-0, 17 KOs) lived up to his nickname by stopping British hero Liam Walsh (21-1, 14 KOs) in round three at a sold-out Copper Beach Arena in London, England Saturday night.

 

Davis, a southpaw, popped his jab and looked to land something significant in the opening stanza.  A minute in he did just that, connecting with a stinging left hand. Walsh countered with multiple shots to the body and head. Davis landed a couple of combination seconds later.

 

The faster and more powerful hands of the 22-year-old Davis were causing Walsh problems. He was controlling the action and looking to tee-off. Walsh, 31, tried switching to to southpaw in round three. Davis stayed patient and worked behind his jab.

 

 


Two big lefts staggered Walsh. Davis jumped inside and connected with a half dozen left hands. The last one sent Walsh tumbling to the canvas. Walsh got up, but was obviously hurt. His legs looked unsteady.

 

Davis found Walsh with one more blistering left that prompted referee Michael Alexander to wave off the contest.

 

The time was 2:11 of round three.

 

“Today my performance was great,” said Davis. “I want to thank Floyd Mayweather Jr. for helping train me.”

 

 “I want to congratulate Gervonta Davis,” said a disappointed Walsh. “It was his night. He fought great. I’m gutted.”

 

Many thought Mayweather was gambling unnecessarily by having Davis make his first defense on foreign soil. That assertion proved to be incorrect. Davis handled the crowd and the moment like an experienced veteran. 

 

His victory was impressive.

 


