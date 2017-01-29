Garcia knocks out Zlaticanin in three to capture lightweight title

Mikey Garcia grabbed the WBC lightweight championship Saturday night with an explosive knockout over Dejan Zlaticanin in front of a raucous crowd at the MGM Grand Garden Arena in Las Vegas, NV.

Zlaticanin entered to the high octane, jolting tune of ACDC’s T.N.T.; however, his game plan was quickly diffused. Zlaticanin stalked from the outset, but Garcia controlled distance with his snakelike jab. In round two Garcia began to mix hard shots behind a steady diet of jabs.

Most notably the right uppercut.

It was that uppercut, followed by a vicious overhand right, that scored a brutal knockout for Garcia at 2:21 of round three. Zlaticanin was knocked unconscious, putting a halt to the celebratory atmosphere.

Thankfully, Zlaticanin woke up, and appeared OK. Mikey and his trainer, brother Danny Garcia, showed a whole lot of class by checking on Zlaticanin.

The victory gives Garcia his third world title in three different weight classes.

Garcia’s victory was impressive for two reasons: 1) Zlaticanin was never knocked down, or even reportedly hurt, in 22 previous fights. 2) Garcia did not appear to lose anything after a layoff that was close to 2 ½ years, he fought Elio Rojas back in July, but Rojas was coming off a long layoff as well.