Garcia defeats underachieving Broner

MGarcia vs. ABroner

By Jason Gonzalez

Brooklyn, N.Y. --- The time for bickering and hollering has ceased for Adrien Broner. The man, who was once known for his athletic prowess, while collecting four titles in four different weight classes [130, 135, 140, 147] along the way, has now seen his run as a top tier fighter come to an end. It was just four years ago that Broner, who is known by insiders as “The Problem”, was deemed the heir to the throne once Floyd Mayweather retired. However, time will always reveal the truth. Broner’s biggest problem was his inability to focus as well as his blatant disregard for his craft, which has manifested itself with several run-ins with the law. A leaked sex-tape that went viral, and he also implicitly hinted at committing suicide on social media. Last Saturday night, Broner, now 33-3, (24) faced the highly touted Mikey Garcia, 37-0, (30), in one of the more highly anticipated matchups this summer, at the Barclay Center in front of a crowd of 12,084. On paper Broner-Garcia appeared to be an excellent “appetizer” as we march towards Saul “Canelo” Alvarez and Gennady “GGG” Golovkin in September. But as is the case with most fights, Broner-Garcia failed to live up to the expectations. It was a one sided affair that saw Garcia as the victor, via a unanimous decision by scores of 117-111, and 116-112 twice. Maxboxing.com had it 118-110 for Garcia. He dominated the action from beginning to end. Broner did very little in between. "This is definitely one of my best performances ever," said Garcia, who moved up one weight class for the fight to materialize. "I think I controlled the fight in the early rounds, and I kept the activity up. Broner is a great fighter who has great skills. I was the superior fighter tonight." The bookmakers had Garcia has a heavy favorite; some lines were as high as 5-1 two days prior to the bout. Broner, who moved down from welterweight to junior welterweight, failed to “show and prove” in the squared circle. He barley threw any punches throughout the fight. And when he did, they were so few and far between, that it didn’t matter. His failed attempt to appear as a “live dog” in the contest resonated negatively throughout boxing circles, as well as the ‘hoods’ of Cincinnati, Ohio and Oxnard, California. "Thanks to everyone who came to see me lose and everyone who came to see me win," said Broner, who turned 28 on Friday. “I want to congratulate Mikey and his team. It was a good fight. At the end of the day, I come to fight, I come to win, and I put my heart on the line." The contest opened up with Broner moving and jabbing effectively. But by the second round Garcia had cut off the ring on Broner, by jabbing and working his body. By the fifth Garcia was clearly in control. In the latter half of the fight Broner initiated a body attack, while backing up the smaller Garcia. Unbeknownst to most ringside observers Broner stopped implementing what appeared to be a good strategy. Any knowledgeable fan would have been remiss to question Broner’s game plan. In fact, you would be in the right to question if he even had a game plan. Garcia timed Broner well, and weathered his sporadic offense. It was tough to gage what Broner wanted to do in the ring. Was it to outbox and ultimately outpoint Garcia? Was it to overpower Garcia by backing him up? But as Kanye West would say, “We don’t know.” Broner has lost fights to Shawn Porter and Marcos Maidana in the past. This would suggest that every time that Broner stepped up in opposition, he would fail trying to obtain victory. But to Broner’s credit he was able to finish the fights with Maidana and Porter strong. He didn’t do that against Garcia. This probably means that he can’t make 140 pounds anymore without having to drain and starve himself. But yet he is too small to fight at 147 pounds. So where does Broner go from here? Rounds 10, 11, and 12 were carbon copies of the last seven. Garcia has now conquered and claimed the biggest name on his resume thus far. Garcia has also won world titles at featherweight [126], super featherweight [130] and lightweight [135]. In retrospect hindsight is always 20/20. Garcia has looked spectacular in his last three fights since returning to the ring last summer. Garcia was out of action for nearly three years due to promotional issues with his former promoter Top Rank. The long layoff may have been a blessing in disguise. It may have preserved his body.

Garcia has now put himself in line for a major fight in the near future. The possible landscape of opponents include, but are not limited to Vasyl Lomachenko at 130, Jorge Linares at 135, Terence Crawford at 140, and possibly Keith Thurman at 147. "Anybody that wants to come join us on Showtime, give us a call. We are ready for anybody," Garcia said. "Maybe I’ll go down to 135, stay at 140 or go up to 147." In the co-feature bout of the evening, middleweight contender Jermall Charlo annihilated Jorge Sebastian Heiland of Buenos Aires, Argentina. Charlo dropped him in the second and once more in the fourth round before referee Benji Esteves stopped the fight. With the victory, Charlo has now put himself in line to face the winner of the Canelo-Golovkin matchup on September 16. "I’m ready, bring on the biggest names at 160," said Charlo who improved to 26-0, (20). "I’m the real Tommy Hearns. I feel like it’s my turn and I’m going to go get it." Heiland came into the ring with a pre-existing condition in his left knee, which may have been exacerbated during the contest. Heavyweight Jarrell “Big Baby” Miller of Brooklyn, scored an eighth round TKO in a scheduled 10 rounder over former contender and Deontay Wilder knockout victim Gerald Washington. The contest had ebbs and flows in which both men were hurt. In the eighth round, Miller, who has now improved to 19-0-1, (17) with the victory, stunned Washington, before his corner prompted to call a halt to the bout. "I definitely felt the ring rust. Gerald was very tough. It was a very good fight that had me thinking. My power was there, but I couldn’t put it together the way I wanted to today,” said Miller. "I took the hard way back coming in off of a layoff. Gerald definitely pushed me and motivated me. I had to rely on my brain and my power."



