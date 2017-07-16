Eubank Jr. wins dominant 12 round decision over Abraham

The old man came to fight, but the younger man had all the answers.

Chris Eubank Jr. (25-1, 19 KOs) pounded on former IBF and WBO super middleweight champion Arthur Abraham (46-6, 30 KOs) for 12 rounds Saturday at the Wembley Arena in London, England.

The scores were 118-110 (twice) and 120-108 for Eubank.

Maxboxing scored the fight 120-108 for Eubank.

The 27-year-old Eubank, 10 years younger than Abraham, came out punching in the opening stanza. He peppered his opponent with jabs and hooks. Abraham hid behind his gloves and played peekaboo.

As expected, Eubank’s edge in speed was obvious. Abraham did manage to connect with a right hand at the bell. Abraham came out jabbing in round two. Eubank moved away and flashed combinations. A hard uppercut connected.

Abraham went back his corner with blood dripping from his nose. Abraham surprised Eubank with a rally at the end of round three, but Eubank was still beating him to the punch.

Eubank pounded Abraham with uppercuts in round four. Abraham shrugged off the blows. His chin has always been solid, but he was eating punches and having problems pulling the trigger.

In rounds five and six, Eubank continued to outwork Abraham. The former champion did land a thudding body blow, but his punches were coming one at a time. He was absorbing four to land one. It appeared after six rounds that Abraham’s only chance for victory was if Eubank punched himself out.