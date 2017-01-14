Erislandy Lara stops Yuri Foreman with savage uppercut

Erislandy Lara retained his WBA 154-pound title last night by knocking out Yuri Foreman in the fourth round at the Amphitheater at Hialeah Park in South Florida.

Lara was in tactical pursuit of Foreman from the opening bell. Foreman offered little resistance, and Lara established he was the boss inside the squared circle. Lara was credited with a knockdown in round three, however, it appeared to be a clear slip.

The charitable two-point round would have little impact on the outcome, as Lara delivered a crippling left uppercut that dropped Foreman for good in round four.

As Foreman fell from the blow, he appeared to land on his right leg in an awkward fashion. Foreman tried to get up, but had the look of a guy in quicksand.