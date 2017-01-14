Erislandy Lara stops Yuri Foreman with savage uppercut

The victory brings Lara’s record to 24-2-2 (14), Foreman falls to 34-3 (10).
Lara, in front of a heavy Cuban crowd, dedicated the victory to his father; which was also his birthday. The slick Lara expressed frustration in his inability to get important fights at both 154 and 160 pounds.
“I just want to fight the best in the world,” he said through the translation of his manager Luis DeCubas. “I’m tired of mentioning names, they know who they are: (Demetrius) Andrade, (Gennady) Golovkin, Canelo (Alvarez), the best. We want to fight the best.”
Canelo Alvarez, who earned a disputed decision over Lara in 2014, is slated to fight Julio Ceasar Chavez Jr, and Gennady Golovkin is taking on Daniel Jacobs for 160-pound supremacy in March.