class="_affBodyDiv">
MaxBoxing
Crave Online

SPORTS  >  MAXBOXING
MaxTV Podcasts Fight Schedule Radio Todays Press Message Boards
Login
 
Max Analysis
John Raspanti
Radio Rahim
Radio Rahimn's Interviews Radio Rahim's Facebook Radio Rahim's Google+ Radio Rahim's Website email Radio Rahim

LUIS CORTES

 		Luis Cortes Archive

ALEC KOHUT

 		Alec Kohut Archive

MARTY MULCAHEY

 		Marty Mulcahey Archive

ALLAN SCOTTO

 		Allan Scotto Archive

STEPHEN TOBEY

 		Stephen Tobey Archive

GERMAN VILLASENOR

 		German Villasenor Archive

ANSON WAINWRIGHT

 		Anson Wainwright Archive

MATTHEW PARAS

 		Matthew Paras Archive

DANIEL KRAVETZ

 		Daniel Kravetz Archive

JASON GONZALEZ

 		Jason Gonzalez Archive

:: E-Mail Support ::

Erislandy Lara stops Yuri Foreman with savage uppercut

By Anthony George 

Erislandy Lara retained his WBA 154-pound title last night by knocking out Yuri Foreman in the fourth round at the Amphitheater at Hialeah Park in South Florida.

 

Lara was in tactical pursuit of Foreman from the opening bell. Foreman offered little resistance, and Lara established he was the boss inside the squared circle. Lara was credited with a knockdown in round three, however, it appeared to be a clear slip.

 

The charitable two-point round would have little impact on the outcome, as Lara delivered a crippling left uppercut that dropped Foreman for good in round four.

 

As Foreman fell from the blow, he appeared to land on his right leg in an awkward fashion. Foreman tried to get up, but had the look of a guy in quicksand.


The victory brings Lara’s record to 24-2-2 (14), Foreman falls to 34-3 (10).

 

Lara, in front of a heavy Cuban crowd, dedicated the victory to his father; which was also his birthday. The slick Lara expressed frustration in his inability to get important fights at both 154 and 160 pounds.

 

 “I just want to fight the best in the world,” he said through the translation of his manager Luis DeCubas. “I’m tired of mentioning names, they know who they are: (Demetrius) Andrade, (Gennady) Golovkin, Canelo (Alvarez), the best. We want to fight the best.”

 

Canelo Alvarez, who earned a disputed decision over Lara in 2014, is slated to fight Julio Ceasar Chavez Jr, and Gennady Golovkin is taking on Daniel Jacobs for 160-pound supremacy in March.


<--->

© 2010 MaxBoxing UK Ltd