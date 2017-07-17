Tweet Downunder Wrap-up: Flanagan valiant in defeat, Jackson tries luring Valdez to Hobart, Bika returns, May stays busy in Perth

By Anthony Cocks

WBA #6 Mark ‘Bam Bam’ Flanagan 22-5 (15) put up a valiant effort against WBA ‘super’ champion Denis Lebedev 30-2 (22) going 12 rounds with the rugged Russian but ultimately coming up short at the DIVS in Ekaterinburg, Russia on Sunday July 9th. The 27-year-old Townsville-born Brisbane fighter was down in the ninth-round courtesy of a straight left to the body from Lebedev’s southpaw stance. The scores at the conclusion were 119-108 twice and 120-107. Flanagan was aiming to become the second Queenslander in a week to claim a world title after former Brisbane schoolteacher Jeff Horn outboxed Filipino superstar Manny Pacquiao to annex the WBO welterweight title at Suncorp Stadium in the Sunshine State’s capital the previous weekend. Flanagan was fighting outside of his home country for the first time in his eight-year professional career. Fighting in front of a packed house that included Russian President Vladimir Putin in the audience, the 37-year-old southpaw champion was able to use his experience to keep the challenger guessing while landing hard shots with either hand. Lebedev controlled the fight and dictated a slow pace that allowed him to focus on his sharp counterpunching ability, but Flanagan had his moments in the opening rounds, the sixth and the tenth. Lebedev paid credit to Flanagan after the fight. “Flanagan was really hungry,’’ Lebedev said. “My game plan was to keep him off balance and the plan worked from start to finish.’’ Flanagan kept the pressure on throughout the bout, landing an eye-catching right cross in the second round and finishing strongly down the stretch, but his trademark body shots were missing from his arsenal and his activity let him down at times. “I didn’t throw enough punches,’’ Flanagan admitted after the fight. “My corner was telling me to let my hands go and I should have thrown a lot more because I was hitting him when I did.’’ Spending 36 minutes in the ring with a veteran champion like Lebedev is only going to benefit Flanagan, who now hold a record of 11-1 (9) since moving up from the light heavyweight division to campaign as a cruiserweight. He has proven that despite being outboxed he wasn’t outclassed against one of the top 200-pounders on the planet. You can view the full fight here: https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=mEzFnbknAC4 LUKE JACKSON LOOKING TO PARLAY HORN-PACQUIAO SUCCESS INTO WORLD TITLE SHOT AGAINST OSCAR VALDEZ After the tremendous success of the WBO welterweight world title fight between Manny Pacquiao and Jeff Horn in Brisbane on July 2, other Australian cities are showing interest in hosting further world title bouts in order to boost their international profile as a tourist destination. The big one of course is the proposed Horn-Pacquiao rematch, which could take place as soon as November. Brisbane retains first right of refusal for that fight, but the problem there lies in the fact that the weather at that time of year in Queensland can be unpredictable, with storms and even cyclones sweeping in from the Pacific Ocean. The only suitable stadium with a roof is the Brisbane Entertainment Centre in Boondall, which holds only 14,500 people and would likely see ticket prices rise exponentially if the fight was to be held there. With that in mind, Sydney and Melbourne – both much larger cities with deeper pockets – are in the mix with the 83,000 seat ANZ Stadium in NSW and the 56,000 seat Etihad Stadium in Victoria, where, incidentally, the UFC drew a record crowd when Ronda Rousey was unceremoniously knocked out by Holly Holm in November 2015. Melbourne, a world-renowned sporting city, will be smack bang in the middle of its Spring Racing Carnival highlighted by the running of the $6.2 million Melbourne Cup thoroughbred race on the second Tuesday in November. The race attracts around 100,000 spectators and draws tens of thousands of visitors from overseas and interstate, the sort of cashed-up patrons who would make the ideal ticket buyers for a world class boxing match. But Horn-Pacquiao 2.0 isn’t the only international world title fight being discussed. In the sleepy, forgotten state of Tasmania, there have been rumblings about another WBO world title clash. Early discussions have taken place about bringing undefeated Mexican knockout artist Oscar Valdez 22-0 (19) downunder to make the third defence of his WBO featherweight world title against the #10 ranked Luke ‘Action’ Jackson 14-0 (6) in Hobart on the Apple Isle. “He’s down for it, I’m down for it, his team is down for it, my team is down for it, the only thing we have to organise is for the Tasmanian Government to get behind it,” Jackson told his hometown newspaper the Hobart Mercury last week. Jackson and Valdez are no strangers to each other. They both came through the amateur ranks at together and have fought in many of the same tournaments along with the 2012 Olympic Games. When Jackson posted a link on his Instagram account to another story in the Mercury about the potential fight and tagged Valdez, the 26-year-old dual Olympian replied “I’m down!” “I replied we could pack out a stadium in Tasmania and everyone out here would love his style, the Mexican style, they would love it,” said Jackson. Valdez has some good names on his ledger. The 2008 and 2012 Olympian beat former IBF champion and Billy Dib conqueror Evgeny Gradovich by TKO4 for the NABO title last year and backed that up with a two-round destruction of Matias Carlos Adrian Rueda, 26-0 (23) at the time, for the vacant WBO 126-pound world title last July on the undercard of the world title unification bout between Terence Crawford and Viktor Postol. In November Valdez dominated and stopped Japan’s Hiroshige Osawa 30-3-4 (19) in seven and last April was extended the twelve round championship distance by Miguel Marriaga 25-1 (21) for the first time in his career. The Top Rank-promoted Valdez is an aggressive stalker with genuine power that belies his featherweight frame. Jackson, who is promoted by Adam Wilcock and managed by Mike Altamura, knows that they will need to raise of purse of at least $300,000 to get Valdez on a plane, but believes it is a realistic figure to come up with. First things first though. Jackson will need to get by Mexican Humberto de Santiago 14-3-1 (10) on September 16. “If I win this next fight we could make it happen next year, that’s realistic,” Jackson told the Hobart Mercury. “He wants it. I’m top 10 now [in the rankings] so he can fight anyone he wants in the top 10, that’s realistic. “All going well if I win this next fight, that will put me even higher.” Jackson will be preparing for the Santiago fight in the United States under the watchful eye of his trainer Billy Hussein. Talks are underway for the world title fight to take place in early 2018.

BIKA RETURNS WITH TKO WIN IN SYDNEY, MAY STAYS BUSY IN PERTH, OPETAIA WINS NATIONAL TITLE, CAPARELLO BACK IN ACTION IN MELBOURNE Former WBC super-middleweight champion Sakio ‘The Scorpion’ Bika 33-7-3 (22) barely missed a beat in his first fight in over two years, easily outboxing and eventually stopping Luke Sharp 14-6-3 (6) in seven rounds despite giving up almost 12 pounds in weight on Saturday July 8th. Bika, who won the vacant WBC 168-pound title in his fourth attempt at a world crown from Marco Antonio Periban in 2013, was last in action against WBC light heavyweight champion Adonis Stevenson in Quebec City, Canada in April 2014, losing by unanimous decision. Bika is one of only two people to last the 12-round distance with Stevenson, along with Andrzej Fonfara who was subsequently crushed in two rounds in a rematch. Headlining a Neutral Corner promotion at the Fraternity Club in Fairy Meadow, Sydney, NSW, Sharp came in at 177½ pounds for a twelve-round fight scheduled for the vacant WBC Asian Boxing Council Continental super middleweight title. As a result the title was only on the line for Bika, who began his pro career as a middleweight. Bika is expected to be back in the ring on October 28 against TBA at the Sydney Sport Centre on another Paul Nasari promoted card. On the same card Haithem Laamouz 10-0 (4) stayed undefeated and won the vacant Australian lightweight title with a TKO2 of Joebert Delos Reyes 15-8-1 (10), who came in half a pound over the weight limit. Middleweight Mark Lucas 9-0 (3) has to settle for a 10 round majority draw against Filipino Arnel Tinampay 24-21-1 (10) by scores of98-93, 97-93 and 95-95. Meanwhile in Perth, Western Australia, Nathaniel ‘Cheeky’ May 18-1 (10) logged another win and is expected further improve his IBF featherweight ranking with a third round TKO of Roman ‘Hitman’ Canto 12-9-3 (7) of the Philippines on Saturday July 8th at the Empire Function Centre on a CDL Boxing Promotion card. Body shots did the damage after a rabbit punch in the early going rattled May. “He boxed an outstanding fight,” said trainer Peter Stokes. “He was rattled early after a punch to the back of the head, but settled to get the win. “It rattled him a bit, be gained his composure. He knows what to do.” Stokes is confident that his charge is ready to step up his competition as soon as possible. “We are looking to take on the best in the world,” he said. The 21-year-old May holds the IBF Pan Pacific title and is currently ranked #11 by the New Jersey-based sanctioning body, who have slick Welshman Lee Selby as their champion. Headlining the card junior middleweight Jamie ‘The Welsh Dragon’ Weetch 10-2 (4) had too much class for Will Parsons 8-3 (2), busting up the Queenslander and cutting him up over both eyes en route to a unanimous decision win over eight rounds. The Perth-based Welsh-born Weetch was having his second fight back after surgery on his left elbow last December, but it was Weetch who was surgical himself with a left hook that just couldn’t seem to miss. In the end Parsons was fortunate to last the distance. “In the next 18 months I want to be an Australian champion, an IBF champion and on the road to making my way to the world scene,” Weetch said in the lead-up to the fight. “I’m so dedicated to my training and dieting, and my will power and discipline will only help me to get where I want to be. When I set my mind to something it’s hard to stop me from getting there.” Cruiserweight Jai Opetaia 12-0 (9) claimed the vacant Australian and OPBF titles with a ninth round TKO of longtime national titleholder Daniel ‘The Doberman’ Ammann 32-10-1 (7) at the Wests City Club in Newcastle, NSW on a Richard Fogarty promotion on Saturday night. In a battle of southpaws, Opetaia had to work hard early to keep the experienced veteran off him, but his youth and power paid dividends as the fight wore on. It was a close fight through the first five rounds, but after that the 22-year Samoan-born Australian started to open up. Ammann was busier at times in the sixth round but the heavier shots came from Opetaia, particular when he went downstairs. In the seventh and eighth rounds Opetaia used an educated jab to get off first, setting up a two-fisted body assault and some chopping right hands to the head. By the ninth it was obvious that the gutsy Ammann was running on nothing but fumes. His shots had no sting to them while Opetaia was continuing to snap his head back with jabs and strafe his ribcage with rips. Halfway through the round the referee decided Ammann was on a hiding to nothing and wisely called a halt to the contest. It was a good, solid victory for Opetaia, who had previously only been six rounds before. On Friday night at the Melbourne Pavilion in Flemington, Victoria, WBC #14 light heavyweight Blake ‘Il Capo’ Caparello 25-2-1 (9) won the vacant WBA Oceania title with a TKO6 over Kiwi Jordan ‘The Terror’ Tai 10-4 (9). The only losses on Caparello’s ledger were to world-class operators Sergey Kovalev and Andre Dirrell. This was the 30-year-old southpaw first fight for 2017. Also on the card WBA #3 junior welterweight Czar Amonsot 34-3-3 (22) had to settle for a no contest with Martin Enrique Escobar 17-3 (14) after an accidental clash of heads opened up a cut over his left eye in the second round of a scheduled ten. Amonsot was in red-hot condition after sparring many rounds with newly-minted WBO welterweight champion of the world Jeff Horn in the lead up to his recent bout with Manny Pacquiao at Brisbane’s Suncorp Stadium. The no contest robbed Amonsot of a likely knockout victory over the Argentinean. Former national champion at 168-pounds Jake Carr 13-1 (4) boxed his was to a five round unanimous decision victory over Thai Paitoon Jaikom 7-31 (2) in a stay busy fight. Junior middleweight Joel Camilleri 13-4 (6) scored a second-round knockout of Chatri Charoensin 7-10-1 (4) of Thailand, his fourth win on a row.



