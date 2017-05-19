Crawford vs. Diaz - A showcase with questions

On May 20 at the Theatre, Madison Square Garden NY, NY, it’s Terrence, ‘Bud’ Crawford vs. Felix Diaz in a Junior Welterweight Championship fight. Also, HBO.

Background: Crawford, supremely talented and a guy I’ve long touted, is fighting Felix Diaz, a very slick left-hander and winner of Olympic Gold. Why someone as good as Diaz who features crafty side-to-side movement, is left-handed and possesses enough power to enforce respect has fought only 19 times as a pro is unknown. Given his intriguing, excellent fight with Lamont Peterson – based on that kind of stuff, I would think his brain trust would have built-out his professional career much, much more rapidly. The dude’s been at the pro game since 2009, coming off Olympic Gold in Beijing. Talk about a SLOW career arc.

Terrence Crawford is in the news as a boxer who can do – if not literally everything, then pretty damn close. Powerful, quick, awkward, switch-hitter, killer instinct; all boxes ticked. ‘The’ question on the horizon in my view, is: can Lomachenko make 140, skills intact, and will Crawford wait for him? And please God – NO catch-weights. Such a brawl would - with due respect to Anthony Joshua, anoint the best fighter on planet earth.

Crawford is also in the news recently for getting bent out of shape at the time a local auto body took to paint his car. Angered, Crawford hauled the car away, damaging the equipment of the establishment. Stupid behavior for a guy who previously had only traffic infractions. Next - he was ludicrously over-charged. Here’s hoping cooler heads prevail and this returns to civil court where it belongs. This needs to happen because Crawford appears headed to stardom and is, according to most, a very decent guy. A grossly unjust criminal conviction would darken his star.