class="_affBodyDiv">
MaxBoxing
Crave Online

SPORTS  >  MAXBOXING
MaxTV Podcasts Fight Schedule Radio Todays Press Message Boards
Login
 
Max Analysis
John Raspanti
Radio Rahim
Radio Rahimn's Interviews Radio Rahim's Facebook Radio Rahim's Google+ Radio Rahim's Website email Radio Rahim

LUIS CORTES

 		Luis Cortes Archive

ALEC KOHUT

 		Alec Kohut Archive

MARTY MULCAHEY

 		Marty Mulcahey Archive

ALLAN SCOTTO

 		Allan Scotto Archive

STEPHEN TOBEY

 		Stephen Tobey Archive

GERMAN VILLASENOR

 		German Villasenor Archive

ANSON WAINWRIGHT

 		Anson Wainwright Archive

MATTHEW PARAS

 		Matthew Paras Archive

DANIEL KRAVETZ

 		Daniel Kravetz Archive

JASON GONZALEZ

 		Jason Gonzalez Archive

:: E-Mail Support ::

Comebacking Rios knocks out Herrera in seven

H1-Brandon-Rios-Face-Farina.jpg
H1-Brandon-Rios-Face-Farina.jpg

By John J. Raspanti

In a war of attrition, former WBA lightweight champion Brandon ‘Bam-Bam’ Rios, fighting for the first time in 19 months, knocked out game Aaron Herrera in round seven at the Pioneer Events Center in Lancaster, CA. Sunday night.

 

The popular Rios (34-3-1, 24 KOs) immediately found a home for his left hook and uppercut in rounds one and two. Herrera battled back with combinations. Rios landed a number of overhand rights in round three. By round four, the fight had turned into a seesaw slugfest. Both men connected with heavy shots, though the sharper Rios had the edge.

 

Herrera (32-7, 21 KOs) worked Rios over with bodyshots in round four. HIs plan was to box, but Rios would have none of it.

 

The former champion continued to apply heavy pressure in rounds five and six. Herrera connected with a brutal right hand. Rios smiled and chin checked his opponent with inside shots. His short-left hook couldn’t miss. By the end of round six, Herrera appeared to be wilting from the pressure Rios was applying.


In round seven, Rios tattooed Herrera with hooks and uppercuts. Herrera fought back—landing a hard-right hand to the chin. Rios ignored the blow and shot a right downstairs. Herrera grimaced and went to one knee. He appeared to be in some pain as he listened to referee Jack Reiss count over him.

 

The time was 2:11 into round seven.


<--->

© 2010 MaxBoxing UK Ltd