Comebacking Rios knocks out Herrera in seven

In a war of attrition, former WBA lightweight champion Brandon ‘Bam-Bam’ Rios, fighting for the first time in 19 months, knocked out game Aaron Herrera in round seven at the Pioneer Events Center in Lancaster, CA. Sunday night.

The popular Rios (34-3-1, 24 KOs) immediately found a home for his left hook and uppercut in rounds one and two. Herrera battled back with combinations. Rios landed a number of overhand rights in round three. By round four, the fight had turned into a seesaw slugfest. Both men connected with heavy shots, though the sharper Rios had the edge.

Herrera (32-7, 21 KOs) worked Rios over with bodyshots in round four. HIs plan was to box, but Rios would have none of it.

The former champion continued to apply heavy pressure in rounds five and six. Herrera connected with a brutal right hand. Rios smiled and chin checked his opponent with inside shots. His short-left hook couldn’t miss. By the end of round six, Herrera appeared to be wilting from the pressure Rios was applying.