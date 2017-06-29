Comeback kid Buglioni returns to action July 1

Last seen coming back from the brink of defeat to knock out rival Hosea Burton, Frank Buglioni will put his British light-heavyweight title on the line this Saturday against Ricky Summers at the O2 Arena in London, England.

Buglioni (19-2, 15 KOs) and Summers (13-0, 5 KOs) were set to meet last March until Buglioni sustained a cut in training.

“I felt sick with the injury at the time, but I’m raring to go now,” Buglioni told The Docklands and East London Advertiser.

“I saw the surgeon and he said that my skin is fine and that I’m not susceptible to cuts, so that’s a positive for me. It was the headguard that caused it, so we’ve changed that.”

Buglioni is excited to be back in the squared circle.

“I live in the gym, always keeping sharp and fit, so it was a setback but I’m on track and I’m thrilled to be topping the bill at The O2,” said Buglioni.

Many boxing experts called his epic comeback victory over Burton the fight of the year. It had everything. Rivalry, blood, guts, and drama.

Buglioni was losing the fight but winning the war. He wouldn’t stop coming, but Burton was outboxing him. His right hand couldn’t miss. Buglioni bobbed and weaved, but still Burton’s right found Buglioni’s chin again and again.

That chin, though, is solid. It took whatever Burton unleashed, and asked for more. After 11 rounds of give and take, Burton looked frustrated and tired.

Buglioni pounded his gloves together before round 12, but within seconds, he was the one on the defensive.

Burton came out punching. He landed a number of shots. A five-punch combination sent Buglioni backward. He motioned to Burton to bring it on.