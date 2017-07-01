Buglioni wins difficult 12 round decision over Summers

Frank Buglioni retained his British light heavyweight title with a hard-fought 12-round unanimous decision over game Ricky Summers at the O2 Arena in London, England Saturday night.

The scores were 116-113, 115-114 and 118-111.

Maxboxing scored the fight 116-112 for Buglioni.

Buglioni (20-2-1, 15 KOs) is rarely in an easy fight and his bout with Summers (13-1, 5 KOs) was no exception.

The challenger did well in the opening stanza. He clipped Buglioni with a few right hands. Buglioni applied pressure in the next heat and went to the body. A wicked hook seemed to hurt Summers at the bell.

Buglioni’s work downstairs in rounds three and four was bothering Summers. A huge right staggered Summers at the end of the round, but the challenger from Tipton refused to fall. Buglioni used to jab to get inside in round five. Summers continued to connect with right hands.

In round six, both fighters connected with hard blows. Buglioni,28, went to the head and body. Summers, 29, landed an uppercut. Buglioni countered with a sneaky left hook.

Summers pecked and pawed in round seven. He couldn’t hurt the stronger Buglioni, but his activity was getting him back in the fight.

Buglioni connected with a snappy uppercut in round eight. Summers stabbed him with a triple jab but ate a counter in return. Buglioni rattled Summers with a sweeping left hook.

Summers activity was bothering Buglioni. He landed a left and right hand. Buglioni fired back with own right.