Tweet Aussie Wrap-up: Mckean claims national heavyweight crown, Horn has a new opponent, Moloney twins close in on title shots

Marty's knockout photography

Marty's knockout photography

By Anthony Cocks

The long awaited Australian heavyweight title clash between Demsey “The Tower of Terror” McKean 11-0 (5) and Willie “Wild Bill” Nasio 10-3 (9) saw the 6-foot-6 Ipswich southpaw outbox and stop the stocky Kiwi from the Gold Coast in six rounds to claim the national title at the Melbourne Pavilion on Friday night. "[I] took home the undisputed Australian heavyweight title last night and finally got to silence a lot of trash talk over the last year," McKean told his followers on Facebook. "All in all that’s the game though and we’re all competitors putting it on the line so tops off to Willie Nasio, he’s a tough lad. [I] got the TKO in the 6th round and couldn’t be happier." The Kyle Brumby-trained McKean controlled the action for much of the fight. Using a pawing right jab to keep Nasio on the end of his punches, McKean delivered a punishing left cross anytime Nasio threatened to close the distance. Once McKean found a home for his left hand it was only a matter of time. Early in the sixth round a corkscrew jab from McKean missed the target but put Nasio’s head directly in line for a crunching left cross that landed flush on his chin and sent him sprawling to the canvas. Nasio was given a mandatory eight count but it was all downhill from there. McKean swarmed Nasio in a neutral corner and unleashed a barrage of power punches that forced referee Ignatius Missailidis to step in and wave off the contest at 0:51 of the sixth. The bad blood between the two camps has been simmering for close to a year with three previous attempts to make the fight falling through for one reason or another. The 6-foot-2 Nasio entered the fight at a career-low 238lb while McKean was at his heaviest at 253.5lb. The fight went exactly to plan for McKean, who told this scribe before the fight that he was gunning for a mid-round stoppage. In a shock result WBA #3 junior welterweight Czar Amonsot 34-4-3 (22) was stopped by unheralded Paraguayan Carols Manuel Portillo 19-0 (15) in the third round of their contest for the interim WBA Oceania title on the same Big Time Boxing card. The 32-year-old Amonsot, who was born in the Philippines but has been based in Melbourne since 2010, was comfortably ahead at the time of the stoppage. Amonsot beat the count but was adjudged unfit to continue by referee Ignatius Missailidis. The time of the stoppage was 2:41 of the third stanza. THE HARDEST WORKING MAN N BOXING Never one to rest of him laurels, Brian Amatruda’s Big Time Boxing returns next Friday night with arguably the biggest card in Victoria for the year. Featuring no less than four top ten world ranked boxers on the same card, Amatruda will be hosting his second card at the Melbourne Pavilion in a week. Headlining the show will WBA #7 lightweight George “Ferocious” Kambosos Jr 12-0 (6) defending his WBA Oceania title against Krai Setthaphon 25-2 (16), WBC #9 light heavyweight Blake Caparello 25-2-1 (9) up against Fabiano Pena 15-8-1 (11) for the WBA Oceania title, WBA #8 featherweight Joel Brunker 31-2 (18) squaring off with Thai Khamron Klaphaisan 19-1 (14) in a six rounder and WBA #1 female super flyweight Susie “Q” Ramadan 26-2 (11) taking on Saowaluk Nareepangsri 7-5 (1). Also on the card is popular junior middleweight Joel “CamaKO” Camilleri 14-4 (7) fighting Yao Yi Ma 15-2 (10) and super middleweight Jake Carr 14-1 (5) up against Quintin Carey 3-2 (1), along with Jai Alexander, Gaige Ireland and Joel Painter in separate bouts. JEFF HORN SET TO MAKE INUGURAL WORLD TITLE DEFENCE AGAINST GARY CORCORAN ON 15 DECEMBER Jeff "The Hornet" Horn 17-0-1 (11) will make the first defence of his WBO welterweight title against little-known Brit Gary “Hellraiser” Corcoran 17-1 (7) in Brisbane on 15 December. “We are clearing a location in Brisbane and then we can go ahead with the fight, which will now take place in December instead of November, which is what we were originally planning,” said Bob Arum of Top Rank, who co-promote Horn along with New Zealand outfit Duco Events. The original plan for an immediate rematch with Manny Pacquiao in Brisbane before the end of the year was put on ice when the Filipino senator got cold feet about fighting abroad. Corcoran, the WBO #11 contender, beat #3 Bradley Skeete, #8 Luciano Veron and #10 Ray Robinson to land the world title shot down under. Arum favoured Corcoran’s style over other possible contenders. “Corcoran at least will bring the fight to Horn,” he said. “We are waiting for the guys in Australia to finalise the plans for the stadium in the next day or two. They’re finishing that up and then we’ll send out the contracts, but everything is done with (Corcoran promoter) Frank (Warren) for the fight,” said Arum, adding that the Queensland government is heavily involved in bankrolling the fight, as it was when Horn faced Pacquiao in the biggest bout in Australian boxing history. Corcoran is an once-defeated volume-punching pressure fighter without much pop whose only loss came to world title contender Liam Williams in July last year. The 26-year-old from Wembley figures to be a perfect foil to Horn’s sharper, heavier shots. He may not have earned the opportunity, but Corcoran promises to make a fight of it for as long as it last. Look for Horn to win by TKO6 in a surprisingly entertaining slugfest.

THE SUNSHINE STATE IS BOXING’S NEW HOTBED After Jeff Horn’s surprise world title victory over Manny Pacquiao in July every boxer out of Queensland has grown an extra arm. This Saturday night three of Queensland’s finest will return to the ring to continue their quests for world championships at the Brisbane Convention & Exhibition Centre. Dennis Hogan, another product of the Stretton Boxing Club that produced Horn, is matched against Japan’s Yuki Nonaka in a world title eliminator for the WBO’s junior middleweight number two ranking. Heavyweight favourite Alex Leapai returns to the ring after a two year break to make another run for the world title. And former world number six Rohan Murdock looks to get his career back on track after a year out of the ring due to injuries. A full undercard will support these three big fights. Limited tickets are still available to the DDP Sports promotion available at Ticketek.com.au DUNN BACK IN THE WINNER’S CIRCLE Super middleweight Zac Dunn 23-1 (18) bounced back from his only career loss to score a fourth round KO over Luis Eduardo Paz 12-4-1 at Domo Unidad Deportiva del F.U.T.V., Merida, Yucatán, Mexico on Saturday 7 October. Dunn controlled the bout with a stiff jab and was in cruise control when he ended it. It was Dunn’s first fight since losing by TKO7 to Scot David Brophy in a fight for the Commonwealth title at the Melbourne Pavilion in March. Dunn was down from a body shot and the follow-up barrage from Brophy convinced his corner to throw in the towel. At 26-years-old the hard-hitting Melbournian still has a lot of upside and will likely find his way back into the world rankings in 2018. HOSKING PROMOTIONS DELIVERS ANOTHER STACKED CARD AT #PATP6 After spending time in the United States to start their training camp, world ranked twins Andrew and Jason Moloney return to action on 21 October when they take on Tanzanian opponents in co-headline bouts at Punches at the Park 6 at the Melbourne Park Function Centre. At the top of the nine fight card will be Jason “The Smooth One” Moloney 14-0 (11) moving down a weight class to bantamweight where he hopes to claim the vacant WBA Oceania title from Julias Kisarawe 27-4-1 (14) in a 10-round international bout. Jason is world rated by all four major sanctioning bodies: WBA #8, WBO #10, IBF #13 and WBC #30. Also on the card is Jason’s twin brother and 2014 Commonwealth Games gold medallist Andrew “The Monster” Moloney 14-0 (9) who will be making the first defence of his WBA Oceania super flyweight title against Hashimu Zuberi 13-1 (3) in a 10-rounder. Andrew is world rated WBA #6, IBF #13 and WBC #20. In addition to the WBA Oceania title, the fight will also be for the vacant Commonwealth Super Flyweight championship after Jamie Conlan gave up the belt to pursue a world title opportunity against IBF champion Jerwin Ancajas of the Philippines in November. With a win Andrew will join the illustrious company of other Australian Commonwealth boxing champions including Lionel Rose, Johnny Famechon, Jimmy Carruthers, Henry Nissen and Paul Ferreri in the lighter weight classes. Victory will also mean he holds Commonwealth title in both the amateur and pro ranks. Featherweight Ibrahim “La Bala” Balla 12-1 (7) is matched with Tanzanian’s Salim Mtango 9-0 (6) for the vacant WBA Oceania title over 10 rounds. 22-year-old Sydney southpaw Jai Opetaia 12-0 (9) puts his unbeaten record on the line against fellow undefeated cruiserweight Frankie Lopez 9-0 (7) from North Hollywood, California, USA when the two battle it out for the vacant IBF Youth championship over 10 rounds. Lopez is trained by former light heavyweight world champion Virgil Hill. Junior middleweight Michael “Pretty Boy” Zerafa 22-2 (13) is back in action against Brazilian Davi Eliasquevici 14-4-1 (11) when they do battle for the vacant IBF Pan Pacific title. Zerafa is coming off his frontrunner for “Knockout of the Year” against Tomas Andres Reynoso at the Melbourne Pavilion back in June. In other action bantamweight Cherneka “Sugar Neekz” Johnson 6-0 (2) faces Febriyanti Lubis, cruiserweight Dylan Goddard 4-2 (3) will fight Matthew Saville 1-3 (1), Cliff Chamberlain Jr 1-2 (1) and Jayden “Plugger” Nichols 3-0-1 (1) collide at cruiserweight and welterweights Gregory Bell 3-2 (1) and Victor Odindo 3-0 (3) will open the show. The Melbourne Park Function Centre is centrally located in the heart of Melbourne’s sporting precinct, just a short walk from the CBD and well serviced by trains and trams that take you right up to the front door. Doors open at 4:00pm with the first fight commencing at 5:00pm. Tickets are available from Eventopia by clicking on the following link: www.eventopia.co/PATP6 with general admission starting from $84.85. The event is expected to be a sellout so please get in early to secure your seat. The card will be broadcast live on www.liveboxing.com.au and will be replayed on Fox Sports in Australia. NEUTRAL CORNER PROMOTIONS PUT ON TWO CARDS IN TWO DAYS Not to be outdone, Sydney’s Paul Nasari of Neutral Corner Promotions is promoting back-to-back shows Saturday 21 October and Sunday 22 October. On the first show 168-pound knockout artist Bilal Akkawy 14-0-1 (12) will top a six fight card when he defends his WBA Oceania title against Igor Selivanov 11-2 (7) of the Ukraine at Club Punchbowl in Punchbowl, Sydney on Saturday night, 21 October. The following day at Star City Casino sees Kris George 12-1 (6) stake his Commonwealth welterweight title against Jack Brubaker 13-1-1 (7) over 12 rounds. Also on the card former WBC super middleweight champion Sakio Bika 33-7-3 (22) continues his comeback against Serbian Geard Ajetovic 31-16-1 (16), Darragh Foley 12-2 (8) defends his WBA Oceania 140-pound title against Japan’s Ryuji Hachimitsu Ikeda 12-3-2 (8), Tim Tszyu 6-0 (5) takes a big step up in class when he faces Wade Ryan 14-5 (3) for the vacant WBC Asian Boxing Council Continental 154-pound title over 10 rounds, and Robert Trigg 2-0-1 and Luke Boyd 3-0 (3) battle it out for the vacant Australian super bantamweight title. The card starts at 12:30pm.



<---> Tweet