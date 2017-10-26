Aussie Wrap-up: Kris George retains Commonwealth title, Moloney twins secure early wins, Bilal Akkaway demolishes Jerez

UNDERCARD RESULTS: OLYMPIAN LUKE BOYD, BEN SAVVA & TROY O’MELEY VICTORIOUS
Sydney super bantamweight Luke Boyd 4-0 (4) kept his impeccable record intact with a sixth round TKO of Robert Trigg 2-1-1 to claim the vacant Australian 122-pound championship when he stopped the gutsy South Australian from Mount Gambier at 2:34. 30-year-old Boyd represented Australia at the 2008 Beijing Olympics as a bantamweight.
Ben Savva 8-1 (3) claimed the vacant WBC Asian Boxing Council welterweight title with a fifth round TKO of Natthawut Arunsuk 11-8-1 (7) of Thailand in a scheduled ten round bout.
Talented Troy O’Meley 3-0 (1) scored his third win as a pro with a four round unanimous decision victory over Queensland-based Thai journeyman Pramool Boonpok 1-38-1.
JASON MOLONEY DECIMATES JULIAS KISARAWE IN BANTAMWEIGHT DEBUT
At the Melbourne Park Function Centre on Saturday night Jason “The Smooth One” Moloney 15-0 (12) made a successful bantamweight debut with a first round knockout of experienced Tanzanian Julias Kisarawe 27-5-1 (14) to claim the vacant WBA Oceania title on the Hosking Promotions card in Melbourne, Australia.
Jason caught Kisarawe with a couple of grazing right hands early in the round on the ropes. The visitor was struggling to figure out his aggressive opponent when the fight ending right cross landed just as the ten-second clapper sounded. The next sound was Kisarawe hitting the canvas.
“To be honest, I was just sticking to the game plan and working my way into the fight,” said Jason of the sudden ending at the 2:58 mark of the opening stanza. “The big right hand came as a bit of a surprise. As soon as I felt that punch connect, I knew he wasn’t getting up.
“As I said post-fight, me and [trainer] Angelo [Hyder] have worked on that punch for hours and hours in the gym and I feel I have made some big improvements on my power over the past few months. Having power is something which gives me a lot of confidence. Angelo has been able to teach me how to bring out my power.
“I feel I’m naturally punching much harder but I also think I’m now much better at setting up those big shots and throwing them at the right time to make sure that they do land.”
After his twin brother Andrew made the move down from bantamweight to super flyweight in August, Jason has been keen to test the waters in a new weight class himself.
“I felt awesome at the new weight,” said Jason, who is ranked WBA #8, WBO #10 and IBF #13 at super bantamweight. “It obviously took a lot of discipline to get down to bantamweight but we made the weight to perfection. On fight night I felt better than ever! I’m really excited about the future as I see myself having a lot of success in the division.”
While Jason was celebrating his victory, halfway around the world in Belfast IBF bantamweight champion Ryan Burnett 18-0 (9) was getting ready to unify his championship with WBA titleholder Zhanat Zhakiyanov 27-2 (18) of Kazakhstan at the SSE Arena.
“Obviously Ryan Burnett unifying the division at 25 years old is a massive achievement, but to be honest I thought it was a very scrappy fight,” said Jason.
“When I watch both Burnett and Zhakiyanov I really believe that we have what it takes to beat these guys. Over the last six months I feel I’ve made some big improvements and it really excites me to think how much better I’ll be in another six months.
“I’m really motivated to continue to work hard, listen to my coach and make sure that I’m continuing to improve everyday so that when my time comes, I’ll grab the opportunity with both hands and turn my dreams into reality.”
Surveying the talent in the traditional 118-pound weight class, Jason is confident that he can fight his way to the top of the pack in the very near future.
“In eight-to-twelve months times I really believe that I can have a world title around my waist!” he said.
IBRAHIM BALLA OVERCOMES CUTS TO DECISION SALIM MTANGO AND CLAIM WBA OCEANIA TITLE
In the semi-main event Ibrahim “La Bala” Balla 13-1 (7) claimed the WBA Oceania featherweight title with a ten round unanimous decision win over previously undefeated Tanzanian Salim Mtango 9-1 (3).
The 27-year-old from Rockbank in Melbourne’s western suburbs had to overcome a number of cuts caused by headclashes throughout the bout that left him needing 15 stitches and some glue to put his face back together after the fight.
“We had a few headclashes,” said Balla, who ended the contest with an inch long cut over his left eye. “Mtango was an awkward customer. But my team did a great job stopping the bleeding so it didn’t worry me too much.
Balla had to overcome an awkward opponent to get the win but says that it is all part of the job of being a prizefighter.
“I think that’s part of being a professional, to stay focused on your job. I knew I was putting the rounds in the bank,” said Balla.
Balla was coming off a career-best win over former world title challenger Silvester Lopez of the Philippines, who he defeated by ten round decision at the same venue in August.
“It was good to get another ten rounds under my belt. Come away with more confidence in my game knowing that what I’m learning in the gym is paying off. I will be back in the ring on the next Hosking’s promotion early in the new year.”
ANDREW MOLONEY CLAIMS COMMONWEALTH DOUBLE WITH 4TH ROUND TKO OF HASHIMU ZUBERI
A long-held dream came to fruition on Saturday night when 2014 Commonwealth Games flyweight gold medallist Andrew “The Monster” Moloney 15-0 (10) claimed the Commonwealth professional boxing title at super flyweight against Tanzanian Hashimu Zuberi 13-2 (3) by TKO4 at Punches at the Park 6 at the Melbourne Park Function Centre in Melbourne, Australia.
“Both of these belts mean a lot to me,” said Andrew, who also defended the WBA Oceania super flyweight title he won against Filipino Raymond Tabugon in his previous bout. “I believe I’m the first Australian to win Commonwealth titles in the amateurs and pros.”
Andrew is ranked number six by the WBA at 115-pounds. The Panamanian sanctioning body’s champion Khalid Yafai 22-0 (14) of the UK will be making the second defence of his world title against Japan’s Sho Ishida 24-0 (13) at Principality Stadium in Cardiff, Wales this Saturday night.
The 26-year-old twin knows that his level of opposition is critical at this stage of his career as he readies himself for a shot at the bigtime.
“He was a tough opponent and that’s exactly what we wanted,” said Andrew. “Tougher and tougher opponents so that I’m ready when I get a shot at that world title.”
UNDERCARD RESULTS: JAI OPETAIA, SUGAR NEEKZ, PLUGGER NICHOLS & VICTOR ODINDO COME UP TRUMPS
Powerful cruiserweight prospect Jai Opetaia 13-0 (10) walked down and then through previously unbeaten American Frankie Lopez 9-1 (7) in just one round to claim the vacant IBF Youth title.
The 22-year-old Sydney southpaw cut the ring off on Lopez and caught him on the ropes with a big right hand that sent him to the canvas. Although the Virgil Hill-trained beat the count, he was battered from pillar to post until his corner threw in the towel forcing the stoppage at 2:55 of the opening round.
"A lot of work went into this," said Opetaia. "I’m ready, I’ve got an awesome management crew, they work hard for me and hopefully you’ll see me back in the ring soon."
Bantamweight Cherneka “Sugar Neekz” Johnson 7-0 (3) defeated debutant Febriyanti Lubis 0-1 by second round stoppage at 0:22.
Cruiserweight Jayden “Plugger” Nichols moved to 5-0-1 (1) with a four round majority decision overCliff Chamberlain Jr 1-3 (1 KOs) by scores of 40-36, 38-38 and 40-36.
Junior middleweight Victor Odindo 4-0 (4) scored a dominant third round TKO of Gregory Bell 3-3 (1) in a scheduled four round bout.
BILAL AKKAWY BOWLS OVER CARLOS JEREZ IN THREE
Homerun hitter Bilal Akkawy 15-0-1 (13) once again had his power on display when he took just three rounds to force the corner of Argentine journeyman Carlos Adan Jerez 45-21-3 (18) to throw in the towel in a 10 round super middleweight contest for the WBA Oceania title at Club Punchbowl in Sydney on Saturday night.
It was Akkawy’s first fight in a year. The last time he was in action the 24-year-old from Peakhurst forced veteran Kerry Hope to retire after seven rounds with a broken jaw and several dislodged teeth.
Team Akkawy have been angling for a fight with local rival Jayde “J-Mitch” Mitchell 15-1 (8) from the Mornington Peninsula in Victoria. Mitchell was forced to push back the fight until 2018 after undergoing surgery to fix a nagging neck injury after his last bout against China’s Ainiwaer Yilixiati in August that he won by unanimous decision.