Alvarez vs. Chavez Jr. undercard results: Lemieux batters game Reyes, Matthysee returns with a vengeance,Diaz gets the better of Avila

Knockout artist and former middleweight champion David Lemieux (38-3, 33 KOs) captured a 10-round unanimous decision over gutsy Marcos Reyes (35-5, 26 KOs) at the T-Moblie Arena in Las Vegas, NV. Saturday night. Lemieux hit Reyes with everything but the kitchen sink, but couldn’t put the iron chinned Reyes away.

The scores were 99-90 (twice) and 98-91.

Lemieux opened the fight in full stalk mode. He matched forward and let his heavy hands go. A bunch of punches landed to the head and body. Reyes, the taller fighter by four inches, punched more in round two, but a left hook opened up a cut near his right eye in round two.

Reyes showed his sturdy jaw in the next stanza. A powerful left hook staggered him. Seconds later a wicked uppercut also landed. Reyes surprised Lemieux by battling back in round four. He connected with a couple of combinations that bothered Lemieux.

Lemieux dug a hard left hook to the body in round seven. Reyes was hurt and jumped on his bicycle. Lemieux chased and landed more vicious shots, but somehow, Reyes remained upright. He was bloody but unbowed by the end of the contest.

Lucas Matthysee knocked out Emmanuel Taylor in round five at the T-Mobile Arena in Las Vegas, NV. The bout was Matthysee’s first since being stopped by Viktor Postol 19 months.

Matthysee staggered Burton in the opening stanza with a right hand, and knocked him down in round three. The heavy-handed Matthysee, bleeding from a headbutt, continued to sting Burton with hooks to the head and body.

In round five, a three-punch combination sent Burton tumbling to the canvas. Burton got up at the count of seven, but referee Jay Nady looked into his eyes and waved off the contest.

The time was 2:21 seconds into round five.