2016 Maxboxing fight of the year: Orlando Salido vs. Francisco Vargas

What happened last June seemed inevitable.

Orlando Salido and Francisco Vargas don’t do boring.

They do fighting.

Even Oscar De La Hoya, like most promoters full of hyperbole, knew what was coming.

"This is going to be the fight of the year," De La Hoya told ESPN.com when the bout was announced. “I didn’t like it at first because Salido is a dangerous guy for anybody, but Vargas proved that he can take on anybody. We all discussed it and we all gave it the thumbs-up. It’s an amazing fight, especially at the StubHub Center, which is known for all of the great fights that have been there."

The StubHub Center in Carson, CA, an outdoor arena, once a former venue for soccer, has become in recent years a mecca for potential fights of the year.

It started in 2007, when Israel Vasquez and Rafael Marquez traded leather in a remarkable bout. Four years later, Brandon Rios, rallied to halt a game Mike Alvarado.

Soon after, Timothy Bradley went to hell and back with Ruslan Provodnikov. Lucas Matthysee and John Molina Jr. stood toe-to-toe in 2014, producing an instant classic.

Salido (43-13-4, 30 KOs), a three-time world champion, is a rough and tumble veteran who rarely takes a step back. His brawls with Roman Martinez were unforgettable.

Vargas (23-0-2, 17 KOs) was coming off an incredible comeback victory over determined Takashi Miura six months before. Knocked down in Round four, and unable to see out of his right eye, Vargas rallied and halted Miura in the ninth round.