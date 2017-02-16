The Barbershop

Happy Thursday fans!

Roy Jones Jr. will soon be fighting Bobby Gunn for the WBF Cruiserweight title. Jones is way past his prime and many people have expressed concern that he could get seriously hurt if he continues fighting. By the same token, he has a right to fight if he passes the physical that a commission demands. But, what do you say? Should Jones keep fighting or is it time to hang up the gloves?

