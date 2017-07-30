Taylor dazzles in US debut, wins by stoppage

Fighting for the fourth time this year, talented Katie Taylor (6-0, 4 KOs) dismantled overmatched Jasmine Clarkson (4-9) Saturday night at the Barclays Center in Brooklyn, NY.

Taylor, fighting for the first time in the United States as a professional, used her superior hand speed to outbox Clarkson in the early rounds.

Clarkson, a southpaw, tried to make something happen, but Taylor, who captured two gold medals during a sparkling amateur career, peppered her with combinations.