Max Analysis
John Raspanti
Radio Rahim
LUIS CORTES

ALEC KOHUT

MARTY MULCAHEY

ALLAN SCOTTO

STEPHEN TOBEY

GERMAN VILLASENOR

ANSON WAINWRIGHT

MATTHEW PARAS

DANIEL KRAVETZ

JASON GONZALEZ

Taylor dazzles in US debut, wins by stoppage

TaylorMeinke_Poster.jpg
By John J. Raspanti

Fighting for the fourth time this year, talented Katie Taylor (6-0, 4 KOs) dismantled overmatched Jasmine Clarkson (4-9) Saturday night at the Barclays Center in Brooklyn, NY.

 

Taylor, fighting for the first time in the United States as a professional, used her superior hand speed to outbox Clarkson in the early rounds.

 

Clarkson, a southpaw, tried to make something happen, but Taylor, who captured two gold medals during a sparkling amateur career, peppered her with combinations.  


In round three, Taylor went to the head and body. A right to the ribs hurt Clarkson. A follow one-two landed cleanly. Clarkson was being beaten up and couldn’t do anything about it. Seconds after the bell sounded ending the stanza, the referee wisely stopped the contest.

 

"There were some nerves,” said Taylor. “I hope I made some fans - I loved hearing the Irish in the crowd."

 

Taylor retained her WBA female Inter-Continental lightweight championship. The pride of Ireland wants a shot at a world title. 


