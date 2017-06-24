Sanchez,Bourland post impressive victories

Showing no ill effects from 13 months out of the ring, fringe welterweight Alan Sanchez (19-3, 10 KOs) scored a fifth-round stoppage over veteran Miguel Angel Huerta (28-15, 14 KOs) at a sold-out Woodland Community Center in Woodland, CA. Friday night.

Sanchez used lateral movement and a stinging right to control most of the fight. Huerta, a southpaw, landed an occasional left, but his bull rushes were met by stiff jabs and quick feet. Before round six commenced, Ringside physician Gary Finese decided that Huerta had taken too much punishment to continue.

In the co-main on the Paco Presents and Don Chargin production, gutsy light heavyweight Ryan Bourland (13-1, 5 KOs) and Cesar Ruiz (5-5, 2 KOs) waged war for six rounds, with Bourland escaping with a split decision victory. Bourland landed the harder blows, but Ruiz battled back, stunning Bourland in round four. Scores were 58-56, 59-55 for Bourland, and 58-56 for Ruiz.