Review of Intimate Warfare: The True Story of The Arturo Gatti and Micky Ward Boxing Trilogy

The two authors obviously did their homework when writing about this trilogy. But far beyond facts and figures they captured the personal intimate relationship these two men had. They respected each other in and out of the ring. Ward and Gatti were unique in that way, far beyond what most athletes ever feel for each other.
The book flows easily and I could actually feel the pain being inflected as the fights were being described. These two men knew nothing about quitting, offering up a give and take assault for three historic battles. Even when they tried to box they eventually fell back into their blue collar all out ways that left them both battered and scarred for life. Perhaps not since the days of Tony Zale-Rocky Graziano in the late 40s have two fighters left such a lasting legacy in ring combat due to the violent nature of their three bouts.
After their ring days were over the two men remained friends.The tragic death of Arturo Gatti in 2009 left a lasting impact on Micky Ward and also a lot of unanswered questions for those who knew and loved Gatti.
Any boxing fan will love reading this book. It is a gem!
