Parker wins but doesn't impress

WBO heavyweight champion Joseph Parker (23-0, 18 KOs) made the first defense of his WBO title a successful one by winning an uninspiring 12-round decision over former sparring partner Rzavan Cojanu (16-3, 9 KOs) last night at Spark Arena in Auckland, New Zealand.

The scores were 117-110 (twice) and 119-108.

Parker was in search of knockout throughout the fight, but couldn’t hurt his 6-foot-7-inch opponent. A number of his combinations landed, but Cojanu smiled and shook his head.

A knockout was what Parker wanted—especially after last weekend’s dynamic fight between IBF titleholder Anthony Joshua and former champ Wladimir Klitschko. Joshua got off the floor to stop Klitschko in round 11.

There was no such drama in New Zealand. Parker beat his hulking opponent to the punch with ease-strafing Cojanu with swift combinations.

Through it all, Cojanu, a late substitute for an injured Hughie Fury, seemed to be enjoying himself. He jabbered and laughed at Parker, but didn’t fight back much