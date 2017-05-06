class="_affBodyDiv">
John J. Raspanti
Parker wins but doesn't impress

H1_Joseph_Parker-Max_Boxing-1.jpg

By John J. Raspanti

WBO heavyweight champion Joseph Parker (23-0, 18 KOs) made the first defense of his WBO title a successful one by winning an uninspiring 12-round decision over former sparring partner Rzavan Cojanu (16-3, 9 KOs) last night at Spark Arena in Auckland, New Zealand.

 

The scores were 117-110 (twice) and 119-108.

 

Parker was in search of knockout throughout the fight, but couldn’t hurt his 6-foot-7-inch opponent. A number of his combinations landed, but Cojanu smiled and shook his head.

 

A knockout was what Parker wanted—especially after last weekend’s dynamic fight between IBF titleholder Anthony Joshua and former champ Wladimir Klitschko. Joshua got off the floor to stop Klitschko in round 11.  

 

There was no such drama in New Zealand. Parker beat his hulking opponent to the punch with ease-strafing Cojanu with swift combinations.

 

Through it all, Cojanu, a late substitute for an injured Hughie Fury, seemed to be enjoying himself. He jabbered and laughed at Parker, but didn’t fight back much


Parker, fighting in front of his hometown fans, grew visibly frustrated as each round ended. Cojanu became more active late in the bout-after Parker had slowed down, but the champion was still able to outbox him.

 

How Cajanu warranted a ranking of #14 by the WBO is mind boggling.

 

"I’ve done my best to keep fights in New Zealand,” said Parker. “It’s time to go overseas and get some exposure overseas."

 

Parker captured the WBO title last year by winning a hard-fought 12 round majority decision over Andy Ruiz. The title had become available when Tyson Fury surrendered it-due to personal problems.  


