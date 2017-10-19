Tweet Hosking Promotions brings boxing back to the people with free live streaming

australian_boxing_bbq_apron.jpg

australian_boxing_bbq_apron.jpg



Hosking Promotions are bring boxing back to the people with the announcement that their show “Punches at the Park 6” this Saturday will be available for free via live streaming across the internet in a full production show complete with commentary team.



With four cameras trained from different angles to capture all of the action and a full commentary team consisting of Luke Toohey from Southern Cross Austereo, boxing promoter and TV personality Peter Maniatis and world-ranked super middleweight Jayde Mitchell, the production values will rival anything seen on a regular TV sporting broadcast.



Lynden Hosking of Hosking Promotions says: “Hosking Promotions is pleased to announce that Punches at the Park 6 will be streamed live and free across the internet to allow those people who can’t make it to the show to watch it on their phone, tablet, PC or TV, either on the go or in the comfort of their own homes.



“We recognise that the way Aussies consume their sport is changing and we want to be at the forefront of that change.



“We want to bring the high quality production values of a televised show directly to the fans, making the sport accessible for anyone with internet access and a screen without the need for a pay-TV subscription.



“This is Australia-first innovation. The entire show will be fully produced utilising multiple camera angles and close-ups along with an expert commentary team to bring the big fight experience to you.



“This isn’t just a static camera sitting there rolling, but a fully-produced program that will make full use of the four camera angles, close-up shots and multiple microphones to capture the live action and bring it to the fans.



“Hosking Promotions strive to be market leaders and we pride ourselves on our innovative approach to packaging and marketing our fighters. We believe that the more people that see our shows the better and we are heavily invested in making our boxers and our shows as accessible to as many people as possible.



“There is no sign-up required, no fee, no pay-TV and no strings attached. If you’ve got an internet connection and a screen you can watch this show for free. Simply go to the Aus-Boxing Facebook page at www.facebook.com/ausboxing and watch the stream live and free from 5:30pm this Saturday 21 October. It’s that simple.”



HERE or by copying and pasting the link Photos and videos are available for downloador by copying and pasting the link goo.gl/49XZdS into a web browser. Credit must be given to Hosking Promotions for photos and videos used. Follow us on social media at: @lyndenhosking @hoskpromotions @JasonMoloney1 @andrewmoloney52 @TonyTolj @JaiOpetaia or use the hashtags #PATP6 #hoskingpromotions or #makingithappen for all the latest news. Follow us on Facebook: www.facebook.com/hoskingpromotions/ Media Contact: Lynden Hosking Hosking Promotions E: lynden@hoskingboxing.com M: 0437 258 618 About “Punches at the Park 6” “Punches at the Park 6” is presented by Premix King, Gruppo Alessi and Adara Apartments at the Melbourne Park Function Centre on 21 October. Doors open at 4:00pm with the first fight commencing at 5:00pm. The eight fight card will be headlined by Jason “The Smooth One” Moloney moving down a weight class to bantamweight where he hopes to claim the vacant WBA Oceania title from Julias Kisarawe of Tanzania in a 10-round international bout. Jason is world rated by all four major sanctioning bodies: WBA #8, WBO #10, IBF #13 and WBC #30. Also on the card is Jason’s twin brother and 2014 Commonwealth Games gold medallist Andrew “The Monster” Moloney who will be making the first defence of his WBA Oceania super flyweight title against Hashimu Zuberi of Tanzania in a 10-rounder. Andrew is world rated WBA #6, IBF #13 and WBC #20. Ibrahim “La Bala” Balla is matched with Tanzanian’s Salim Mtango for the vacant WBA Oceania featherweight title over 10. 22-year-old Sydney southpaw Jai Opetaia puts his unbeaten record on the line against fellow undefeated cruiserweight Frankie Lopez, 22, from North Hollywood, California, USA when the two battle it out for the vacant IBF Youth championship over 10 rounds. In other action bantamweight Cherneka “Sugar Neekz” Johnson faces Febriyanti Lubis, cruiserweight Dylan Goddard will fight an opponent to be named, Cliff Chamberlain Jr and Jayden “Plugger” Nichols collide at cruiserweight and welterweights Gregory Bell and Victor Odindo will open the show. Centrally located at the Melbourne Park Function Centre in the heart of Melbourne’s sporting precinct, the venue is just a short walk from the CBD and well serviced by trains and trams that take you right up to the front door. Ticket Information “Punches at the Park 6” are available from Eventopia by clicking on the following link: “Punches at the Park 6” will be available to watch live and free on the Aus-Boxing Facebook page from 5:30pm AEST Saturday 21 October at Tickets forare available fromby clicking on the following link: www.eventopia.co/PATP6 with general admission starting from $84.85. The event is expected to be a sellout so please get in early to secure your seat.will be available to watch live and free on the Aus-Boxing Facebook page from 5:30pm AEST Saturday 21 October at www.facebook.com/ausboxing



<---> Tweet