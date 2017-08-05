Herrera edges Soto-Karass in exciting 10-rounder

As he gazed out at the crowd, blood still dripping from a cut over his left eye, Mauricio Herrera was likely thinking, “Will a decision in a close fight finally go my way”?

Maybe his fight with world champion Danny Garcia in Puerto Rico a few years ago popped into his mind. Herrera fought intelligently that night, jabbed to the body consistently, and landed more punches. Garcia connected with the heavier shots, but Herrera controlled most of the fight, so it seemed.

Two judges had Garcia winning the bout by four points, while the third scored the fight a draw. This writer had Herrera the victor by two points.



Or the night most everyone thought he defeated Jose Benavidez. Benavidez was being groomed by Top Rank for stardom. Herrera appeared to outwork his taller opponent.

To most watching from home, and at ringside, Herrera did more than enough to win the fight. All three judges had Benavidez the clear-cut winner. The decision was loudly criticized in the press.