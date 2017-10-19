Boxing prodigy Jai Opetaia looking to turn heads against Frankie Lopez

“Looking back on my last fight I know it wasn’t my best performance,” says Opetaia. “It was my first ten round fight and I let that play in my head to save energy. When the fight finished I felt like I could’ve done a lot more and stopped him earlier.’

Opetaia, who is cousins with Socceroos great Tim Cahill and former Parramatta Eels playmaker Ben Roberts, says that he is only getting better with every fight.

“As I’ve gotten older I’ve felt like I’ve gotten stronger as I’m not a kid anymore,” says Opetaia, who was originally scheduled to fight Lopez in his ancestral home of Samoa last month before the fight card fell through.

“And now in the professionals, we throw to hurt, not throw to score points. But I’m 22 and improving every day.”

This spells trouble for his opponents, starting with Lopez on Saturday night.

About Jai Opetaia

22-year-old Jai Opetaia was born in Sydney, Australia of Samoan descent. He took up boxing at a young age and enjoyed a successful amateur career that culminated in his appearance at the 2012 London Olympics as Australia’s youngest ever Olympic boxer where he competed against the big boys at heavyweight at the tender age of 16. His amateur credentials include winning the 2011 Junior World Championships as a light heavyweight and claiming the bronze medal at the AIBA Youth Championships in the heavyweight division the following year. As a professional Opetaia competes as a cruiserweight (200lb/90.7kg) and is undefeated in 12 bouts with nine wins coming by way of knockout. Opetaia is the reigning Australian and OPBF cruiserweight champion.

About “Punches at the Park 6”

“Punches at the Park 6” is presented by Premix King , Gruppo Alessi and Adara Apartments at the Melbourne Park Function Centre on 21 October. Doors open at 4:00pm with the first fight commencing at 5:00pm. The eight fight card will be headlined by Jason “The Smooth One” Moloney moving down a weight class to bantamweight where he hopes to claim the vacant WBA Oceania title from Julias Kisarawe of Tanzania in a 10-round international bout. Jason is world rated by all four major sanctioning bodies: WBA #8, WBO #10, IBF #13 and WBC #30. Also on the card is Jason’s twin brother and 2014 Commonwealth Games gold medallist Andrew “The Monster” Moloney who will be making the first defence of his WBA Oceania super flyweight title against Hashimu Zuberi of Tanzania in a 10-rounder. Andrew is world rated WBA #6, IBF #13 and WBC #20. Ibrahim “La Bala” Balla is matched with Tanzanian’s Salim Mtango for the vacant WBA Oceania featherweight title over 10. 22-year-old Sydney southpaw Jai Opetaia puts his unbeaten record on the line against fellow undefeated cruiserweight Frankie Lopez , 22, from North Hollywood, California, USA when the two battle it out for the vacant IBF Youth championship over 10 rounds. In other action bantamweight Cherneka “Sugar Neekz” Johnson faces Febriyanti Lubis , cruiserweight Dylan Goddard will fight an opponent to be named, Cliff Chamberlain Jr and Jayden “Plugger” Nichols collide at cruiserweight and welterweights Gregory Bell and Victor Odindo will open the show. Centrally located at the Melbourne Park Function Centre in the heart of Melbourne’s sporting precinct, the venue is just a short walk from the CBD and well serviced by trains and trams that take you right up to the front door.

Ticket Information

Tickets for “Punches at the Park 6” are available from Eventopia by clicking on the following link: www.eventopia.co/PATP6 with general admission starting from $84.85. The event is expected to be a sellout so please get in early to secure your seat. The card will be broadcast LIVE on www.liveboxing.com.au and will be replayed on Fox Sports in Australia.

