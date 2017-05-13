class="_affBodyDiv">
Ask Gerry Cooney - May 13, 2017

H1_Gerry_Cooney_Max.jpg

By Allan Scotto

 

Hey, fans! Welcome to “Ask Gerry Cooney,” where you get to ask former heavyweight contender “Gentleman” Gerry Cooney any boxing-related question you’d like. Your questions for Gerry’s review will be featured at Maxboxing.com every week.

 

Each month, we will pick two of your questions for Gerry to answer on the Sirius XM radio show “Friday Night at The Fights,” which Gerry co-hosts with Randy  Gordon, the former Commissioner of the New York State Athletic Commission.

 

The show airs every Friday on Sirius / XM Rush, Channel 93 from 6-8 p.m.

 

Please submit your questions to: askgerrycooney@aol.com    

 

Our first question comes from Tony S. who asks:

 

Gerry, I thought Anthony Joshua’s win over Vladimir Klitscho was quite impressive!  Now the heavyweight fight everyone wants to see is Joshua against Deontay Wilder.  I assume they will make that fight and I’m curious as to who you think will win that one?

 

Our next question comes from Bobby D. who asks:

 

Gerry, it finally looks like Alvarez and GGG will be squaring off in September.  I think Canelo beats him!  My friends think I’m nuts!  What do you think Gerry?

 

Allan Scotto can be reached at boxingriter@aol.com.


