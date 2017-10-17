Andrew Moloney gunning for Commonwealth glory and more

Photos and videos are available for download HERE or by copying and pasting the link goo.gl/49XZdS into a web browser. Credit must be given to Hosking Promotions for photos and videos used.
Follow us on social media at: @lyndenhosking @hoskpromotions @JasonMoloney1 @andrewmoloney52 @TonyTolj @JaiOpetaia or use the hashtags #PATP6 #hoskingpromotions or #makingithappen for all the latest news.
Follow us on Facebook: www.facebook.com/hoskingpromotions/
Media Contact:
Lynden Hosking
Hosking Promotions
E: lynden@hoskingboxing.com
M: 0437 258 618
About Andrew & Jason Moloney
Andrew and Jason Moloney were born in Mitcham, Victoria in 1991. As kids their first love was Aussie Rules football where they were successful rovers and saw their future playing in the AFL. They took up boxing almost by accident when a pair of boxing gloves given as a Christmas present some years earlier encouraged them to take up the sport in the AFL off-season to keep up their fitness. They soon fell in love with the sport and ultimately made the decision to pursue boxing instead of footy. Both Andrew and Jason had success in the amateurs. Andrew competed in the flyweight division at the 2014 Commonwealth Games where he won the gold medal. He also competed at the 2009 World Amateur Boxing Championships, the 2010 Commonwealth Games, the 2011 World Amateur Boxing Championships and the 2013 AIBA World Boxing Championships. Jason also represented Australia at the 2010 Commonwealth Games.
About “Punches at the Park 6”
“Punches at the Park 6” is presented by Premix King, Gruppo Alessi and Adara Apartments at the Melbourne Park Function Centre on 21 October. Doors open at 4:00pm with the first fight commencing at 5:00pm. The eight fight card will be headlined by Jason “The Smooth One” Moloney moving down a weight class to bantamweight where he hopes to claim the vacant WBA Oceania title from Julias Kisarawe of Tanzania in a 10-round international bout. Jason is world rated by all four major sanctioning bodies: WBA #8, WBO #10, IBF #13 and WBC #30. Also on the card is Jason’s twin brother and 2014 Commonwealth Games gold medallist Andrew “The Monster” Moloney who will be making the first defence of his WBA Oceania super flyweight title against Hashimu Zuberi of Tanzania in a 10-rounder. Andrew is world rated WBA #6, IBF #13 and WBC #20. Ibrahim “La Bala” Balla is matched with Tanzanian’s Salim Mtango for the vacant WBA Oceania featherweight title over 10. 22-year-old Sydney southpaw Jai Opetaia puts his unbeaten record on the line against fellow undefeated cruiserweight Frankie Lopez, 22, from North Hollywood, California, USA when the two battle it out for the vacant IBF Youth championship over 10 rounds. In other action bantamweight Cherneka “Sugar Neekz” Johnson faces Febriyanti Lubis, cruiserweight Dylan Goddard will fight an opponent to be named, Cliff Chamberlain Jr and Jayden “Plugger” Nichols collide at cruiserweight and welterweights Gregory Bell and Victor Odindo will open the show. Centrally located at the Melbourne Park Function Centre in the heart of Melbourne’s sporting precinct, the venue is just a short walk from the CBD and well serviced by trains and trams that take you right up to the front door.
Ticket Information
Tickets for “Punches at the Park 6” are available from Eventopia by clicking on the following link: www.eventopia.co/PATP6 with general admission starting from $84.85. The event is expected to be a sellout so please get in early to secure your seat. The card will be broadcast LIVE on www.liveboxing.com.au and will be replayed on Fox Sports in Australia.
About Hosking Promotions
Hosking Promotions is owned and operated by Lynden Hosking, who represented Australia in the boxing at the 1996 Atlanta Olympics in the 69kg welterweight division. Hosking Promotions is committed to bringing world class, evenly matched boxing bouts to Melbourne to showcase the best talent in this country.