Andrew Moloney gunning for Commonwealth glory and more

MELBOURNE (16 October 2017) – When undefeated boxer Andrew “The Monster” Moloney steps into the ring at the Melbourne Park Function Centre on Saturday night he will have the rare opportunity to join the illustrious company of Lionel Rose, Johnny Famechon and Jimmy Carruthers. The 26-year-old super flyweight (52kg) isn’t fighting for a world championship but he is competing for what was once widely-regarded as the next best thing. The Commonwealth title has made a resurgence in Australia in recent times. In March this year there were three Commonwealth champions hailing from Australia. For the 2014 Commonwealth Games flyweight gold medallist the title has a special meaning. “Since winning gold at the Commonwealth Games as an amateur this has been one of my main goals to become Commonwealth champion as both an amateur and as a professional,” says Andrew. “This is the biggest fight of my career and an opportunity that I will not let slip.” The world number six contender for the WBA crown currently held by Great Britain’s Khalid Yafai is matched with once-beaten Tanzanian Hashimu Zuberi at “Punches at the Park 6” at the Melbourne Park Function Centre this Saturday night. “It’s been a pretty standard preparation in the gym,” says Andrew. “Just working hard and worrying about what I do and dictating the fight and hopefully we get the job done.” Andrew’s twin brother and world number eight super bantamweight Jason “The Smooth One” Moloney will also be in action on the Hosking Promotions card when he faces Julias Kisarawe also from Tanzania in a bantamweight clash. It will be the first time the twins have faced African opponents as professionals. “They bring a bit of a different style, they’re always tough, hungry fighters,” says Jason. “I’m sure they’ll provide a good test for us both.”

About Andrew & Jason Moloney Andrew and Jason Moloney were born in Mitcham, Victoria in 1991. As kids their first love was Aussie Rules football where they were successful rovers and saw their future playing in the AFL. They took up boxing almost by accident when a pair of boxing gloves given as a Christmas present some years earlier encouraged them to take up the sport in the AFL off-season to keep up their fitness. They soon fell in love with the sport and ultimately made the decision to pursue boxing instead of footy. Both Andrew and Jason had success in the amateurs. Andrew competed in the flyweight division at the 2014 Commonwealth Games where he won the gold medal. He also competed at the 2009 World Amateur Boxing Championships, the 2010 Commonwealth Games, the 2011 World Amateur Boxing Championships and the 2013 AIBA World Boxing Championships. Jason also represented Australia at the 2010 Commonwealth Games. About "Punches at the Park 6" "Punches at the Park 6" is presented by Premix King, Gruppo Alessi and Adara Apartments at the Melbourne Park Function Centre on 21 October. Doors open at 4:00pm with the first fight commencing at 5:00pm. The eight fight card will be headlined by Jason "The Smooth One" Moloney moving down a weight class to bantamweight where he hopes to claim the vacant WBA Oceania title from Julias Kisarawe of Tanzania in a 10-round international bout. Jason is world rated by all four major sanctioning bodies: WBA #8, WBO #10, IBF #13 and WBC #30. Also on the card is Jason's twin brother and 2014 Commonwealth Games gold medallist Andrew "The Monster" Moloney who will be making the first defence of his WBA Oceania super flyweight title against Hashimu Zuberi of Tanzania in a 10-rounder. Andrew is world rated WBA #6, IBF #13 and WBC #20. Ibrahim "La Bala" Balla is matched with Tanzanian's Salim Mtango for the vacant WBA Oceania featherweight title over 10. 22-year-old Sydney southpaw Jai Opetaia puts his unbeaten record on the line against fellow undefeated cruiserweight Frankie Lopez, 22, from North Hollywood, California, USA when the two battle it out for the vacant IBF Youth championship over 10 rounds. In other action bantamweight Cherneka "Sugar Neekz" Johnson faces Febriyanti Lubis, cruiserweight Dylan Goddard will fight an opponent to be named, Cliff Chamberlain Jr and Jayden "Plugger" Nichols collide at cruiserweight and welterweights Gregory Bell and Victor Odindo will open the show. Centrally located at the Melbourne Park Function Centre in the heart of Melbourne's sporting precinct, the venue is just a short walk from the CBD and well serviced by trains and trams that take you right up to the front door.



