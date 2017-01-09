All-New ALI: COMMEMORATIVE EDITION, Starring Will Smith

Based on the life of worldwide icon Muhammad Ali and depicting his groundbreaking victories in and outside the ring throughout the 1960s and 1970s,

Sony Pictures Home Entertainment honors the legacy of this legendary athlete with

ALI: COMMEMORATIVE EDITION, a never-before-seen version of the epic drama, revised and re-edited by its acclaimed director Michael Mann.

The film debuts for the first time on Blu-ray™ on January 17.

In this new and dramatic iteration, filmmaker Mann portrays Muhammad Ali as he was, the greatest boxer in the history of the sport, who told truth to power and was denied some of his prime years as a heavyweight because of his militancy and anti-war position, all of which was juxtaposed against Ali’s tumultuous romantic life.

Further, in an all new featurette, Mann brings deeper perspective into the charismatic Ali during the film’s production in the featurette “On Set with The Greatest,” which showcases the humor and grace of Muhammad Ali with Will Smith, Michael Mann, and other cast and boxing legends. Additional footage from Africa features Will Smith, Mann, Jamie Foxx, Jeffrey Wright, Jon Voight and others with the iconic Nelson Mandela.