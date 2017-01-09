All-New ALI: COMMEMORATIVE EDITION, Starring Will Smith

ALI: COMMEMORATIVE EDITION Synopsis:
Muhammad Ali thrilled the world as the wildly outrageous heavyweight champion. At the same time, he did battle with a political establishment aggressively opposed to his political positions while he was grappling with a tumultuous romantic life. Filmmaker Michael Mann evokes Ali in his fullest human dimension in this new cut. Experience the epic drama from Academy Award® nominees Will Smith (Ali, The Pursuit of Happyness) and director, writer, producer Michael Mann (The Insider, The Aviator) on Blu-ray for the first time.
Directed by Michael Mann from a story by Gregory Allen Howard and a screenplay by Stephen J. Rivele & Christopher Wilkinson and Eric Roth & Michael Mann, ALI was produced by Jon Peters, James Lassiter, Paul Ardaji, Michael Mann and A. Kitman Ho, with Howard Bingham and Graham King serving as Executive Producers. ALI: COMMEMORATIVE EDITION has a run time of approximately 151 minutes and is unrated.
ALI: COMMEMORATIVE EDITION Blu-ray Bonus Features Include:
* ALL-NEW never-before-seen special features include:
o “On Set with The Greatest” featurette
* Archival special features include:
o “The Making of Ali” Featurette
o Theatrical Trailer
ALI, which was released in 2001, garnered the attention of audiences and critics alike with two Academy Award® nominations including Best Actor for Will Smith and Best Supporting Actor for Jon Voight; as well as Golden Globe® nominations for their powerful performances.
