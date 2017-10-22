Burnett gets the better of Zhakiyanov over 12 tough rounds

In front of a packed house at the SSE Arena in Belfast, Ireland, IBF champion Ryan Burnett added the WBA belt to his collection by winning a grueling 12-round unanimous decision over Zhanat Zhakiyanov Saturday night.

The scores were 118-110, 119-109 and 116-112 for Burnett

Maxboxing scored the contest 116-112 for Burnett.

Local hero Burnett, 25, wanted to box. Zhakiyanov, eight years older, likes to slug. His tactic was to smoother the quicker Burnett, and bounce right hands off his noggin. Burnett, would fire a punch, move away and fire again.

Zhakiyanov, who captured the WBA strap by defeating Rau’shee Warren eight months ago, appeared to have an edge in the early going. His phone booth tactics were working pretty well. Burnett started to do a little better in round four. He was getting off first and utilizing his quicker hands. Zhakiayanov, the harder puncher, pressed forward.

It was a mystery to this writer why Burnett wasn’t moving more. In round five, he did just that. He worked off his back foot and confused Zhakiyanov. His jab was finding Zhakiyanov consistently. Burnett, making the first defense of his IBF strap, banged home a combination.

Zhakiyanov’s trainer, former two-time champion Ricky Hatton, extoled his fighter to throw an uppercut. Zhakiayanov, who was born in Kazakhstan, finally did as he told in round six, landing a clean shot that snapped Burnett’s head back.