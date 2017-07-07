Yildirim,Brant And Perez Sign Up To World Boxing Super Series

38-0 Undefeated Yildirim and Brant join super-middleweight bracket, Perez completes cruiserweight tournament line-up.

The World Boxing Super Series is delighted to announce three more rising challengers. Undefeated youngsters Avni Yildirim (16-0, 10 KOs) and Rob Brant (22-0, 15 KOs) have been added to the super-middleweight competition, while Mike Perez (22-2-1, 14 KOs) completes the cruiserweight line-up. With just one more spot to be filled, the Muhammad Ali Trophy now features nine undefeated fighters, five world champions and three former world champions.

Yildirim, from Turkey, has already fired a first warning shot to his competitors. “In the USA they call me the Dentist because what I do in sparring and in fights is rearranging teeth,” he said. “My message to everybody else in the tournament: You should all hope that you don’t have to fight me in the first round because I will definitely win and go on to the semi-final, final and to the victory. There is no stopping me. I want to make my country and my people proud and I will win the World Boxing Super Series for Turkey.“

Like Yildirim, Brant feels it is his time to shine. "I will be proud to represent America in the World Boxing Super Series,“ he said. “I am young, I am undefeated, I am hungry and I am ready for the world stage. This is my time! I did not just enter this tournament, I am going to win the Muhammad Ali Trophy!"

Yildirim and Brant join a stacked competition that already features WBA Super Champion George Groves, Callum Smith (who as the WBC´s top-ranked challenger will be fighting for the WBC Diamond Championship), former champion Juergen Braehmer as well as rising challengers Erik Skoglund and Jamie Cox.

Perez completes a star-studded cruiserweight competition that comprises all four reigning world champions, two former world champions and a KO king. Perez fancies his chances to win at all. “I am very happy to be part of the World Boxing Super Series,” he said. “It´s a very exciting tournament and the perfect opportunity for me to prove that I can be the best cruiserweight in the world.”

Roberto Dalmiglio, Comosa`s Head of Management Board, is excited about the tournament line-up. “With 15 of the 16 spots filled, I think it´s fair to say that the World Boxing Super Series is delivering on the promise to bring together the best fighters from all around the world,” he stated. “With so many champions, former champions and unbeaten challengers, the line-up is truly amazing.”

Kalle Sauerland, Comosa`s Chief Boxing Officer, revealed that the final participant – the eighth super-middleweight – will be announced on Friday morning. “Everything is falling into place nicely,” he said. “The stage is set for the Draft Gala, with the 16th and final spot to be announced on Friday morning. And I can already reveal that it will be a big one.”

The first participants have started to arrive in Monaco where the hotly-anticipated Draft Gala will take place on Saturday (23:00 local, 5 PM ET). The live TV show will be broadcasted in multiple territories and also be streamed live on www.WorldBoxingSuperSeries.com. During the Draft Gala, the top four seeds, which will be set by the Comosa Board once the line-up has been completed, will select their opponents from the unseeded boxers.

In the World Boxing Super Series, 16 elite fighters – eight super-middleweights and eight cruiserweights – will battle it out in a bracket-style elimination tournament. In both divisions, there will be four quarter-finals (September / October 2017), two semi-finals (early 2018) and one final (May 2018), making for a total of 14 high-class fights.