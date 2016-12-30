class="_affBodyDiv">
Yigit vs Daws Rescheduled For Feb 11



Promoter Mick Hennessy has confirmed that the rescheduled date for Lenny Daws’ challenge for the European Super-Lightweight title against Anthony Yigit will be Saturday 11th February 2017 at the Westcroft Leisure Centre, Carshalton.

The Morden hitter had his third bid for the European crown postponed when he suffered a reoccurrence of a back injury and it was recommended by his chiropractor that he take 2 weeks total rest and treatment before resuming training.
In the meantime, Hennessy has moved forward to confirm the new date for the showdown between Daws and the undefeated Swedish fighter, with details of an action-packed undercard to be released shortly.
Members of the public who have purchased tickets that have the original date of Saturday 17th December printed on them are advised that they will REMAIN VALID for the new date and can be handed in for entry to the venue on the day.


