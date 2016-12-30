Yigit vs Daws Rescheduled For Feb 11

Promoter Mick Hennessy has confirmed that the rescheduled date for Lenny Daws’ challenge for the European Super-Lightweight title against Anthony Yigit will be Saturday 11th February 2017 at the Westcroft Leisure Centre, Carshalton.

The Morden hitter had his third bid for the European crown postponed when he suffered a reoccurrence of a back injury and it was recommended by his chiropractor that he take 2 weeks total rest and treatment before resuming training.

In the meantime, Hennessy has moved forward to confirm the new date for the showdown between Daws and the undefeated Swedish fighter, with details of an action-packed undercard to be released shortly.